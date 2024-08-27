Mariah Carey posts heartbreaking tribute after mother and sister die on same day

Mariah Carey has confirmed the death of her mother Patricia. Picture: Getty/ABC

By Tom Eames

Mariah Carey’s mother Patricia and sister Alison died on the same day this weekend, the American singer has said in a statement.

“My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend,” Mariah shared.

“Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day.”

Patricia, 87, was a former opera singer and vocal coach of Irish-American descent. Her influence on Mariah’s career was profound, as she introduced her daughter to the world of music from a young age.

Despite the professional mentorship, Carey’s relationship with her mother was complicated. In her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, the singer revealed the deep emotional turmoil that stemmed from this relationship.

She described the pain and confusion caused by what she perceived as her mother’s professional jealousy: “It’s particularly painful when the person is your mother and the jealousy is revealed at such a tender age,” Mariah wrote.

Mariah Carey in 2019. Picture: Getty

However, despite the emotional challenges, Carey also expressed love and appreciation for her mother. In the dedication of her memoir, she acknowledged Patricia’s efforts, writing: “To Pat, my mother, who, through it all, I do believe actually did the best she could. I will love you the best I can, always.”

In a 2022 interview with Gayle King, Mariah opened up about the lasting impact of her mother’s criticisms during her formative years. Yet, she never failed to credit Patricia for introducing her to the world of music, a gift that undoubtedly shaped her legendary career.

Mariah Carey & Patricia Carey - O Come All Ye Faithful (Live at ABC Christmas Special)

Mariah Carey's relationship with her older sister Alison, 63, was similarly strained. The memoir revealed that Carey had chosen to distance herself from both Alison and their brother Morgan, stating it was “emotionally and physically safer for me to not have any contact.”

This estrangement was made even more public when Alison sued Carey for $1.2 million following the release of the memoir, accusing her of causing “immense emotional distress” with what she described as “vindictive” claims.

Alison’s death marks another tragic chapter in Carey’s life, which has been marked by both extraordinary success and personal challenges. Carey’s father, Alfred, passed away in 2002 after a battle with cancer.

Despite these personal struggles, Mariah Carey remains one of the most successful and influential artists in the world. In light of her recent loss, Carey has requested privacy as she mourns and processes the grief of losing her mother and sister in such a short span.