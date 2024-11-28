Michael Bublé facts: Singer's age, wife, children, songs and more

Michael Bublé becomes a popular household name around Christmas time thanks to his top hits. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

What is Michael Bublé's net worth? Where is he from? And what was his biggest selling-single? Here's everything you need to know.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

December is a peak time of year for Michael Bublé who has basically become Mr Christmas himself thanks to his festive album and hits including 'It's Beginning To Look A Like Christmas' and 'Santa Baby'.

With a whole collection of albums and top hits, Michael began his music career all the way back when he was 17 after winning a talent competition in his hometown in Canada.

Now in 2024, the songwriter isn't dominating the charts as much as he confessed in recent years he is "close to quitting music" in order to spend more time with his wife and children.

Here's everything you need to know about Michael from his age, where he lives, his net worth and much more.

Michael Bublé has achieved an incredible net worth thanks to his singing career. Picture: Getty

How old is Michael Bublé and where is he from?

Michael celebrates his birthday on September 9th and turned 49 years old in 2024.

He was born in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada, and lived with his mother Amber and father Lewis. He also has two sisters, Crystal and Brandee who Michael has called his "best friends".

The singer continues to live in Burnaby with his wife and children now.

How tall is Michael Bublé?

He measures in at 5ft 10inches which is around 1.78m tall.

Michael Bublé has been married to his wife Luisana Lopilato since 2011. Picture: Getty

Who is Michael Bublé's wife?

Michael is married to Luisana Lopilato, a former model and singer, whom he met at a party in Argentina, her home town. The couple got married there in March 2011 and then had a second ceremony for their friends and family who lived in Canada two months later.

As a result of his long marriage, Michael also has dual Argentinian citizenship.

Luisana is the inspiration behind Michael's top hit, 'Just Haven't Met You Yet' of which she also appeared in the music video.

Prior to meeting his wife, he was engaged to actress Debbie Timus.

How many children does Michael Bublé have?

It's a big family unit for Michael who has four children with his wife. They welcomed their first son Noah in August 2013 followed by Elias in January 2016. They also have two daughters Vida, born in July 2018, and Cielo, in August 2022.

Michael has all four of his children's names tattooed on his arm and has been very open and honest about how his kids have changed his outlook on life. He admitted in 2022 he was close to giving up music so he could be more of a present dad.

Michael and Luisana haven't had an easy parenting journey either after eldest son Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer when he was just three years old. He got the all clear a year later.

What are Michael Bublé's biggest songs and what is his net worth?

Michael has been dominating the charts with his smooth tunes and voice for more than two decades having sold millions of records and won many awards during that time.

His Christmas albums and music are a real win every December but he also has plenty of singles that were popular before then. His biggest selling hits include:

'Feeling Good'

'Sway'

'Just Haven't Met You Yet'.

'Love You Anymore'

'The Way You Look Tonight'

'Hollywood'

'It's a Beautiful Day'

Michael's incredible career has seen him gather a healthy net worth of around £63million.