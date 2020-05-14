Who plays Dr Shardlow in Coronation Street and what else has Kaya Brady been in?

Kaya Brady stars as Dr Shardlow in Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

Who is Oliver's doctor in Coronation Street and what else has Kaya Brady been in?

In Coronation Street next week, Steve McDonald and Leanne Tilsley will be seen back in hospital again after their son Oliver suffered another seizure.

But as Oliver is given a scary prognosis, who is the doctor who is looking after him? And who plays the character? Here’s what we know…

Who plays Dr Shardlow in Coronation Street?

Dr Sharlow is played by actress Kaya Brady.

Kaya Brady plays Dr Shardlow in Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

The doctor is set to appear in Corrie regularly next week, caring for Steve and Leanne son Oliver.

The couple are facing a parent’s worst fear after Oliver suffered another seizure this week.

After the family are taken to hospital in an ambulance, Steve (Simon Gregson) and Leanne (Jane Danson) describe Oliver’s symptoms to Dr Sharlow.

She then asserts that as this is Oliver’s second seizure, they’re going to run some tests.

When Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) suggests that Oliver may suffer from epilepsy, like his brother David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) Dr Sharlow agrees that it’s a possibility.

What else has Kaya Brady been in?

Kaya Brady has appeared in Corrie on two other separate occasions over the years.

In June 2012, she played Simone, a potential purchaser of 13 Coronation Street, and in January 2016 she was seen as Jamie Bowman's manager Wendy at a Manchester bar.

Kaya has also starred in many soaps over the years. She played Doctor Nelson in Hollyoaks back in 2017 and also had two small parts in BBC’s Doctors between 2012 and 2015.

Other credits include Fair Game (2015), The Devil You Don't (2012), That Day We Sang (TV Movie) and Happy Valley (TV Series).

Kaya also played a character called Candy in Shameless back in 2011 and starred in Waterloo Road as Mia Willington in the same year.