How old is Faye Windass in Coronation Street and who plays her?

Faye Windass is played by Ellie Leach in Coronation Street. Picture: ITV/Instagram

What age is Coronation Street's Faye Windass and what is her real name? Here's what we know...

Faye Windass is part of a shock new Coronation Street storyline which sees her manipulated into sleeping with her boss Ray Crosby.

Recent disturbing scenes see Ray coerce Faye into bed through fear of losing out on her new trainee manager job.

As the terrifying plot plays out on our screens, here’s what we know about character Faye and the actress who plays her.

How old is Faye Windass in Coronation Street?

Faye Windass is 18-years-old in Corrie.

Faye Windass joined Corrie in 2011. Picture: ITV

Waitress Faye - played by Ellie Leach - was first introduced as a potential adoptive child for Anna and Eddie Windass back in January 2011.

The character has been part of some big storylines in the past, including falling pregnant at the age of 12 and keeping it secret from her family.

Who plays Faye Windass in Corrie?

Faye is played by actress Ellie Leach who is 19-years-old.

She was born in Bury, Greater Manchester and is the cousin of fellow Corrie star Brooke Vincent, who plays Sophie Webster.

Before starring on Corrie, she appeared in adverts for Staples and McDonald's, as well as the film A Boy Called Dad in 2009.

In 2010, Ellie also starred in an episode of Moving On as Stacy, before landing her role as Faye Butler in 2011.

She is currently loved up with her model boyfriend Reagan Pettman, with the pair regularly sharing photos of each other on Instagram.

After her recent story aired, Ellie has been quick to thank her fans for their support.

She wrote on Twitter: “Thankyou so much for all the lovely comments about tonight’s @itvcorrie we always aim to spread awareness and highlight these stories, so thankyou for letting me do that, sending lots of love.”