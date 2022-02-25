Coronation Street actor Joseph Wandera dies on holiday aged 27

25 February 2022, 12:39 | Updated: 25 February 2022, 15:04

Coronation Street actor Joseph Wandera has passed away
Coronation Street actor Joseph Wandera has passed away. Picture: ITV/Twitter

Our condolences go out to Joseph Wanderer's family and friends after the Coronation Street actor died last month.

Tributes have been pouring in for actor Joseph Wandera who has passed away at the age of 27.

The former Coronation Street star is said to have ‘fallen ill’ in Costa Rica, while an inquest confirmed he had a seizure while on holiday in January.

Joseph started his career as part of the MaD Theatre Company, where he performed at schools, theatres and festivals.

He then bagged his first part in Corrie In 2018, appearing as a customer interested in buying a car from Eileen Grimshaw.

Joseph Wanderer appeared on Corrie in 2018
Joseph Wanderer appeared on Corrie in 2018. Picture: ITV

Celebrating his TV role at the time, Joseph wrote on Twitter: "Overwhelmed with the support ... mad love for everyone that’s getting onto me & caught my ep. They’ll be more to come this year."

His other credits include Scott & Bailey and Moving On, while he also performed at the Manchester Fringe Festival.

DNA Acting Class have since released a tribute, describing the aspiring star as a 'gentle and angelic soul'.

In a statement shared on Twitter, they said: "One who transcended everyone's belief in themselves and embodied everything we stand for. He was an actor, an artist, a visionary, a brother, a son, a friend, a confidant, a gift and family.

"His artistry was met with an unparalleled charisma, elegant warmth and immense love for what he adored. An abundance of skill, charm and a forever existent spark of magic when he performed.

"He adored his work and those around him just as much as his work and those around him adored him."

A caption was added which reads: “The whole DNA family are truly heartbroken to hear the passing of one of our own. Joe was the brightest star and will be so incredibly missed. Love to all at this time, look after each other. x”

Our thoughts go out to Joseph's loved ones.

