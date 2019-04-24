Coronation Street's Peter Barlow hits the bottle as he suffers devastating relapse

Peter Barlow turns to alcohol this week in the wake of his ex-wife Carla's disappearance. Picture: ITV

The recovering alcoholic begins to unravel and turns to drink in the wake of ex-wife Carla’s disappearance

Coronation Street’s Peter Barlow will hit rock bottom and relapse into alcoholism following the disappearance of Carla Connor.

The troubled character, played by actor Chris Gascoyne, will be back on the booze this week as he struggles to cope with his ex-wife’s recent decision to flee Weatherfield.

The alcoholic, who begun unravelling when his former spouse suffered a heartbreaking mental breakdown, is set to hit the bottle as he becomes increasingly desperate in the search for the Underworld boss.

Peter has been on a downward spiral since Carla suffered a mental breakdown and left Weatherfield. Picture: ITV

As the soap airs this week, Leanne Battersby shares her concerns with Nick Tilsley and tells him she's worried about son Simon struggling as he tries to care for her ex-husband Peter.

Nick agrees that Simon can move in with them and urges Toyah and boyfriend Imran Habeeb to find their own place to live.

Meanwhile Peter's father, Ken Barlow, is deeply concerned about his son's recent behaviour and fears he's not handling the disappearance of Carla very well.

Scared he will drink himself into oblivion, he suggests Peter sees a doctor to help him process recent tragic events.

And when Claudia visits the troubled alcoholic, she's horrified to see how he's coping.

Carla supported Peter when he suffered a heartbreaking relapse in 2016. Picture: ITV

Peter has been on a downward spiral since trying to find his ex-wife Carla, who left the cobbles after the Underworld factory roof collapsed, killing her sister-in-law-to-be Rana Habeeb.

She became consumed by guilt and severely distressed when Robert Preston blamed the accident on her, which led to almost everyone turning on her, including her sister Kate who was set to marry Rana on the day she died.

Carla decided to flee following the devastating disaster, leading ex-husband Peter to become increasingly desperate to find her.

In the episodes airing this week, he will jump at Simon's idea to track down his ex by posting her picture on social media.

Peter will receive a message from a shady character who claims to have information on her whereabouts in exchange for cash.