Coronation Street's Peter Barlow hits the bottle as he suffers devastating relapse

24 April 2019, 11:36

Peter Barlow turns to alcohol this week in the wake of his ex-wife Carla's disappearance
Peter Barlow turns to alcohol this week in the wake of his ex-wife Carla's disappearance. Picture: ITV

The recovering alcoholic begins to unravel and turns to drink in the wake of ex-wife Carla’s disappearance

Coronation Street’s Peter Barlow will hit rock bottom and relapse into alcoholism following the disappearance of Carla Connor.

The troubled character, played by actor Chris Gascoyne, will be back on the booze this week as he struggles to cope with his ex-wife’s recent decision to flee Weatherfield.

The alcoholic, who begun unravelling when his former spouse suffered a heartbreaking mental breakdown, is set to hit the bottle as he becomes increasingly desperate in the search for the Underworld boss.

Peter has been on a downward spiral since Carla suffered a mental breakdown and left Weatherfield
Peter has been on a downward spiral since Carla suffered a mental breakdown and left Weatherfield. Picture: ITV

As the soap airs this week, Leanne Battersby shares her concerns with Nick Tilsley and tells him she's worried about son Simon struggling as he tries to care for her ex-husband Peter.

Nick agrees that Simon can move in with them and urges Toyah and boyfriend Imran Habeeb to find their own place to live.

Meanwhile Peter's father, Ken Barlow, is deeply concerned about his son's recent behaviour and fears he's not handling the disappearance of Carla very well.

Scared he will drink himself into oblivion, he suggests Peter sees a doctor to help him process recent tragic events.

And when Claudia visits the troubled alcoholic, she's horrified to see how he's coping.

Carla supported Peter when he suffered a heartbreaking relapse in 2016
Carla supported Peter when he suffered a heartbreaking relapse in 2016. Picture: ITV

Peter has been on a downward spiral since trying to find his ex-wife Carla, who left the cobbles after the Underworld factory roof collapsed, killing her sister-in-law-to-be Rana Habeeb.

She became consumed by guilt and severely distressed when Robert Preston blamed the accident on her, which led to almost everyone turning on her, including her sister Kate who was set to marry Rana on the day she died.

Carla decided to flee following the devastating disaster, leading ex-husband Peter to become increasingly desperate to find her.

In the episodes airing this week, he will jump at Simon's idea to track down his ex by posting her picture on social media.

Peter will receive a message from a shady character who claims to have information on her whereabouts in exchange for cash.

More Coronation Street News

See more More Coronation Street News

Ken Barlow was furious after receiving the dog fouling fine

Coronation Street viewers spot ‘bank holiday’ blunder

Brooke Vincent comp

Coronation Street's Brooke Vincent is expecting her first child with footballer boyfriend
Kym Marsh has defended fellow former popstar Gareth Gates

Kym Marsh defends Gareth Gates after he 'ruined' Coronation Street death

Celebrities

Gareth Gates has been slammed for revealing a Coronation Street spoiler

Gareth Gates accused of 'ruining' Coronation Street with HUGE spoiler
The Underworld Factory collapses after a mystery culprit tampered with the roof

Coronation Street: Resident KILLED after Underworld Factory COLLAPSES

Trending on Heart

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are engaged

Is Chris Pratt dating Katherine Schwarzenegger and when did the Avengers: Endgame star split from wife Anna Faris?

Celebrities

Jacobite steam train

Simply spellbinding! The Scottish Highlands is the place to be if you're a movie buff

Travel

Take That Dress revealed the different names they nearly ended up with

Take That were nearly called something very different before finding fame

Music

The bride took being frugal to another level

Woman's rage as neighbour sneaks into her garden and steals rare flowers for her wedding

Lifestyle

WhatsApp asset

New WhatsApp update could block you from taking screen grabs of chats

Lifestyle

Magic Mike has reportedly failed to show up to a string of birthday parties

Kids' entertainer accused of 'stealing children's happiness' over string of birthday no-shows

Lifestyle