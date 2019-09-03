Coronation Street spoilers: Sinead Tinker's heartbreaking death confirmed as she’s told cancer is terminal

3 September 2019, 14:30

Sinead will find out some devastating news next week
Sinead will find out some devastating news next week. Picture: ITV
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Coronation Street has confirmed Sinead Tinker will die after being told her cancer has returned.

Coronation Street has now revealed Sinead Tinker will sadly lose her life after being told her cancer has returned and is terminal.

The fan favourite - played by Katie McGlynn - has been busy organising her wedding to fiancé Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard).

But after the ceremony next Monday, Sinead will find a lump on her neck.

After confiding in her new husband, the couple head to the hospital the next day where she’s told her cancer has spread to her lymph nodes and her liver leaving her just months to live.

Read More: Soap fans face more frustration as Emmerdale, Coronation Street and EastEnders confirm schedule changes

ITV revealed they have already started filming Sinead’s emotional last scenes and they will air this autumn.

This comes after Sinead was diagnosed with cervical cancer last year, but was reassured when she began responding well to treatment.

Unfortunately, earlier this summer it was revealed she would be given the heartbreaking news that the cancer is back and she will now have to decide whether she wants to die at home or in a hospice.

Actress Katie has since opened about the upcoming scenes, revealing Daniel and Sinead “are just broken” by the news.

Read More: Pregnant Brooke Vincent bids farewell to Coronation Street after 15 years in emotional behind-the-scenes video

She said: “Sinead doesn’t understand she just wants to be a mum to Bertie, she wants to know how long she’s got left. They’re both completely devastated and in shock and all the emotion just comes pouring out.

The Corrie actress also revealed that she worked with charity ‘Mummy’s Star’ who specialise in helping families and women suffering from cancer in or around pregnancy.

“It’s been really helpful chatting to them, some of the families,” she said.

“Every story is different, and it’s quite a unique experience battling cancer in pregnancy, Sinead blames herself, so their advice and support has been very gratefully received.”

Peter Wallroth CEO of Mummy’s Star added: “To have been asked by the Coronation Street team to work with them in advising on the storyline over the last 12 months with Rob and Katie has been both a pleasure and a wonderful opportunity.

“They have listened to first hand accounts from women, asked for so much advice and this has been reflected so professionally and realistically on screen through their portrayal of Sinead and Daniel’s harrowing experiences.”

