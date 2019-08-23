Pregnant Brooke Vincent bids farewell to Coronation Street after 15 years in emotional behind-the-scenes video

Brooke is welcoming her first child later this year. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Brooke Vincent has waved goodbye to the Coronation Street cobbles as she prepares to become a mum.

Brooke Vincent has shared an emotional video after filming her last scenes for Coronation Street yesterday.

The actress has played Sophie Webster on the ITV soap for 15 years, but has now said goodbye to the cobbles as she prepares to go on maternity leave.

Posting a clip of her final moments on the set, Brooke can be seen crying in Dev's corner shop surrounded by her co-stars and the crew.

The mum-to-be was clearly emotional as she received a bouquet of flowers from on-screen mum Sally Dynevor, who stepped forward to give a speech.

She told her: "We're going to miss you so much.

"Oh Brooke we all love you so much, you've been here since you were 11. This is your home.

"You can come back anytime you want to, bring the baby."

Read More: Coronation Street's James Burrows reveals he’s engaged after romantic proposal

Antony Cotton, who plays Sean Tully, and Mikey North, who plays Gary Windass, are also seen wishing her well.

Alongside the post, Brooke - who will be welcoming her first child with footballer boyfriend Kean Bryan - wrote a special message to her Corrie family, thanking them for their support.

Read More: Coronation Street’s Gail Platt WILL return to the soap as actress Helen Worth lets slip major spoiler

"I can’t believe 15 years ago I came onto the street to play “Sophie Webster” and today I left to play my biggest role yet “Mummy” my amazing family at Coronation Street I am going to miss you all so much,” she said.

"Thank you for always looking after me, for keeping me on the straight and narrow and for letting me get away with murder over the years.

"Also @kean8 for making my last day extra special coming home to the best treats!! I really am super lucky!!"

The star’s friends and family were quick to comment, with Tina O'Brian, aka Sarah Platt, writing: "It’s not going to be the same without you!!!! Can’t wait to hear all about your mummy adventures, you’re going to be an incredible mum".

Samia Longchambon, who plays Maria Connor, commented: "Awww we will miss you so much Brooke! Well done on getting through today!"

Brooke’s character Sophie is reportedly set to leave Weatherfield with Kate Connor after inheriting a huge amount of cash.

Meanwhile, the star will be welcoming her first son with boyfriend Kean after they announced the news back in April.

Last week, Brooke celebrated her baby shower in Manchester surrounded by her nearest and dearest.