Coronation Street’s Brooke Vincent’s relationship with boyfriend Kean Bryan revealed

Brooke Vincent and her boyfriend Kean Bryan. Picture: Instagram

The Corrie actress' relationship with her boyfriend Kean Bryan from how they met to are they engaged?

Coronation Street actress Brooke Vincent has been a regular on the cobbles since 2004 playing the role of Sophie Webster.

Many fans of the Corrie star have had lots of questions about the 26-year-old's love life and are desperate to know about her relationship status with boyfriend Kean Bryan, 21.

Who is Brooke Vincent's boyfriend?

Brooke Vincent is in a relationship with Sheffield United footballer Kean Bryan.

The pair confirmed their relationship in summer 2016 and are public with their romance with lots of public displays of affection uploaded onto their Instagram accounts.

They moved in together in December 2017.

Are Brooke Vincent and Kean Bryan engaged?

Early in 2018 were speculating that Brooke and Kean might be engaged thanks to a photo she put on Instagram but she soon put those rumours to bed.

Photo uploaded to Brooke's Instagram which sparked engagement rumours. Picture: Instagram

Speaking to OK! she said: "We’re not engaged! Kean took a picture of us on selfie mode so it looked like I had a ring on my left hand, but it was on my right. It’s a ring my mum gave me for Christmas, nothing more!"

Kean added: "We’re in a really good place. We love spending time together and hanging out with our friends. We’re too young to be thinking about marriage."