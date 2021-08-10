Will there be a season two of Cruel Summer?

Cruel Summer dropped on Amazon Prime Video last week. Picture: Bill Matlock/Freeform

Cruel Summer season two release date: will there be a second series of the show? Here's what we know...

The much-anticipated Cruel Summer was finally released in the UK last week, and the hit US show is proving a huge hit with viewers.

The teen thriller centres around two teenagers, Kate and Jeanette, and explores the events after Kate goes missing one summer in the 1990s.

There are 10 episodes in total, which alternative between Kate and Jeanette's perspective.

If you've already binged all of season one, we're guessing you're clamouring for news of season two.

Here's what we know...

Cruel Summer is available to watch in the UK now. Picture: Freeform

Will there be a season two of Cruel Summer?

Great news for fans of the show - it has been confirmed that there's a second series in the works.

Freeform President Tara Duncan said in a statement: "Renewing Cruel Summer for a Season 2 was an easy decision.

"It’s the biggest series debut in Freeform’s history and the audience response has been overwhelmingly positive. [Executive producers] Jessica [Biel], Michelle [Purple] and [showrunner] Tia [Napolitano] did a phenomenal job telling an addictive story that’s tapped into the cultural zeitgeist. I’m excited to see where they take the series next."

And showrunner Tia Napolitano added: "Collaborating with Iron Ocean, our dedicated crew, charismatic cast, and our partners at Freeform and eOne has been the best first showrunning experience I could ask for.

"I am beyond grateful and excited by the amazing fan response to our show! Continuing to bottle Cruel Summer magic for a Season 2 is an absolute dream come true."

When is the Cruel Summer season two release date?

We don't yet know when the second series of the show will be released, but Freeform have confirmed it will return in 2022.