How can you watch Cruel Summer in the UK?

10 August 2021, 15:31

Cruel Summer is available to watch in the UK now
Cruel Summer is available to watch in the UK now. Picture: Amazon Prime Video/Freeform

Where can you watch Cruel Summer and is it on Netflix? Here's how you can watch the hit US show online.

Cruel Summer proved a huge hit when it was released in the US earlier this year, and UK fans have been eagerly waiting for its arrival over here.

The teen drama thriller follows two teenage girls in the 1990s named Kate and Jeanette. After Kate goes missing, Jeanette seemingly takes over her life.

There are 10 episodes in total, which alternate between Kate and Jeanette's viewpoint.

Here's your need-to-know on how you can watch the series in the UK.

Where can I watch Cruel Summer?

Cruel Summer is available to watch on Amazon Prime.

You can purchase an Amazon Prime subscription for £7.99 per month, or £79 a year.

Cruel Summer is available to watch on Amazon Prime
Cruel Summer is available to watch on Amazon Prime. Picture: Bill Matlock/Freeform

When is the Cruel Summer UK release date?

The show was released on Friday August 6, meaning it is available to watch now.

What is Cruel Summer about?

Cruel Summer follows the lives of two teenage girls - the 'beautiful and popular' Kate goes missing one summer, and the awkward outcast Jeanette seemingly takes over her life.

The show is set in three separate summers in the 1990s (1993, 1994 and 1995), during which time the mystery of what happened to Kate is explored.

Who is in the cast of Cruel Summer?

The cast of the show is as follows:

  • Michael Landes
  • Froy Gutierrez
  • Harley Quinn Smith
  • Brooklyn Sudano
  • Blake Lee
  • Allius Barnes
  • Nathaniel Ashton

Is there a trailer for Cruel Summer?

There is! You can watch the trailer below:

