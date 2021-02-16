Why has Dancing On Ice been cancelled this weekend?

By Alice Dear

Dancing On Ice will not air this Sunday evening as the show announced a 'pause' in live shows.

Dancing On Ice has been cancelled this weekend.

The hit skating show – hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield – will not be airing on ITV live on Sunday night.

The show, however, will be returning the following weekend.

But why has the show been cancelled?

The show is taking a 'break' this week and will return the following weekend. Picture: ITV

ITV said in a statement Dancing On Ice will not be on this weekend as they are taking a "break".

The statement explained: "Each week our production team and cast have delivered a fantastic show during incredibly challenging times.

"The welfare of all of those involved is important to us and we felt it prudent to take a week’s break at this juncture."

They added: "Continuing to make the best TV for our viewers is of paramount importance to us and we look forward to resuming the competition next week, with the show back live on Sunday 28th February."

Dancing On Ice 2021 has seen a number of celebs forced to pull-out. Picture: ITV

Who has pulled out of Dancing On Ice?

The news that this weekend's show will not go ahead comes after a number of celebrities and their professional skating partners were forced to pull out of the show.

Billie Shepherd was forced to quit the show after suffering a concession from a fall in training, while Rufus Hound had to leave because he tested positive for Covid-19.

Denise Van Outen also quit the show after an injury left her unable to skate.

Most recently, Joe-Warren Plant had to leave the show after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Jason Donovan was also left unable to skate last weekend due to a back injury, but he remains in the competition.

