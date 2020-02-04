Exclusive

Caprice denies reports she bullied Dancing On Ice partner Hamish Gaman in strongly worded statement

4 February 2020, 10:53 | Updated: 4 February 2020, 10:59

Caprice has denied the claims that she bullied Hamish
Caprice has denied the claims that she bullied Hamish. Picture: ITV
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

EXCLUSIVE: Caprice has spoken out about the recent claims that she bullied DOI partner Hamish for being "too feminine", revealing that she only ever praised him for being "elegant".

Caprice Bourret has issued a statement vehemently denying any claims that she bullied former skating partner Hamish Gaman for being "girly" and that she is "deeply distressed".

The 48-year-old model announced her departure from ITV's Dancing on Ice this weekend due to its effect on her mental health and she's since exclusively revealed to Heart.co.uk that she's "only ever complimented Hamish".

A representative for Caprice stated to Heart.co.uk: "This is absolutely not true. Caprice only ever complemented Hamish on how beautiful and elegant his skating was.

"Caprice received very little support from ITV and had to seek external help of her own accord. She has been seeing a counselling psychologist as well as two doctors on an ongoing basis.

"She has been deeply distressed by the occurrences that have happened over the last few months, and this has directly effected not only herself but her family."

READ MORE: Dancing on Ice's Hamish Gaman 'bullied by Caprice' for being 'girly' and is now in therapy

Caprice has spoken out and denied any claims of bullying
Caprice has spoken out and denied any claims of bullying. Picture: ITV

Hamish, 36, is reported to be in weekly therapy sessions after Caprice's alleged torments about his femininity brought up horrible memories of his childhood bullying.

Caprice's statement follows claims that she bullied Hamish relentlessly on the show, as a source close to the professional skater revealed to The Sun Online: "Caprice began to belittle and disrespect Hamish very quickly after their first training sessions began.

Things have gone sour with Hamish and Caprice over the past few weeks
Things have gone sour with Hamish and Caprice over the past few weeks. Picture: ITV

"She would mock him in front of the Dancing On Ice crew with comments such as, ‘you skate like a girl’ and ‘be more manly - you’re more feminine than me’.

"It became relentless every day and left both Hamish and the crew shocked. Behaviour like this has never been seen on the show before."

Both parties were paired together late last year and trained together before performing twice on the ITV competition show, followed by them missing a week, then Caprice returning with a different skating partner, Oscar Peter.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Imelda Staunton stars in Flesh and Blood

When is Flesh and Blood on ITV, who is in the cast with Imelda Staunton and what’s the plot?
Rio and Kate: Becoming A Stepfamily will be aired on BBC One

Rio Ferdinand feared he'd 'never be happy again' following tragic death of wife Rebecca Ellison
Piers Morgan made a jibe at Phillip Schofield

Piers Morgan 'makes savage dig' at Phillip Schofield in support of Ruth Langsford amid 'feud'
Holly and Phil have reportedly received a This Morning pay rise

How much do Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield get paid for This Morning?
Whitney will face a shock twist

EastEnders Whitney Dean and Leo King spoilers: What to expect ahead of terrifying attic twist

Trending on Heart

Finally we're getting a new instalment of the popular game

EA 'confirms' that next generation 'The Sims 5' is in the works

Lifestyle

It has been reported passengers were given oxygen masks when people started falling ill and fainting in their seats

Ryanair flight sent into chaos as four passengers 'collapse' amid claims there was 'something seriously wrong' with flight

Travel

You can now get biscuit cutters to look like your dog

Shoppers rave over personalised cookie cutters which make biscuits that look exactly like your pet

Lifestyle

Holly and Phil's reported pay rise is said to have caused a stir

Phillip Schofield and Holly WIlloughby's '£130k pay rise spark This Morning pay row'
Mickey North has broken his silence on Alison King

Corrie's Mikey North furiously hits back at rumours he kissed co-star Alison King at NTAs