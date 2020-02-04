Exclusive

Caprice denies reports she bullied Dancing On Ice partner Hamish Gaman in strongly worded statement

Caprice has denied the claims that she bullied Hamish. Picture: ITV

By Mared Parry

EXCLUSIVE: Caprice has spoken out about the recent claims that she bullied DOI partner Hamish for being "too feminine", revealing that she only ever praised him for being "elegant".

Caprice Bourret has issued a statement vehemently denying any claims that she bullied former skating partner Hamish Gaman for being "girly" and that she is "deeply distressed".

The 48-year-old model announced her departure from ITV's Dancing on Ice this weekend due to its effect on her mental health and she's since exclusively revealed to Heart.co.uk that she's "only ever complimented Hamish".

A representative for Caprice stated to Heart.co.uk: "This is absolutely not true. Caprice only ever complemented Hamish on how beautiful and elegant his skating was.

"Caprice received very little support from ITV and had to seek external help of her own accord. She has been seeing a counselling psychologist as well as two doctors on an ongoing basis.

"She has been deeply distressed by the occurrences that have happened over the last few months, and this has directly effected not only herself but her family."

Caprice has spoken out and denied any claims of bullying. Picture: ITV

Hamish, 36, is reported to be in weekly therapy sessions after Caprice's alleged torments about his femininity brought up horrible memories of his childhood bullying.

Caprice's statement follows claims that she bullied Hamish relentlessly on the show, as a source close to the professional skater revealed to The Sun Online: "Caprice began to belittle and disrespect Hamish very quickly after their first training sessions began.

Things have gone sour with Hamish and Caprice over the past few weeks. Picture: ITV

"She would mock him in front of the Dancing On Ice crew with comments such as, ‘you skate like a girl’ and ‘be more manly - you’re more feminine than me’.

"It became relentless every day and left both Hamish and the crew shocked. Behaviour like this has never been seen on the show before."

Both parties were paired together late last year and trained together before performing twice on the ITV competition show, followed by them missing a week, then Caprice returning with a different skating partner, Oscar Peter.