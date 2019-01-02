Who is Alex Murphy? Dancing on Ice 2019 professional's age, Instagram and career revealed

Dancing On Ice - Photocall. Picture: Getty

The American skater pro is paired up with Westlife star Brian McFadden

Alex Murphy will return to Dancing on Ice 2019 as one of the professional skaters.

The American performer, from North-Woburn in Boston, joined the cast last year and was paired up with Love Island 2017 winner Kem Cetinay, coming fourth in the competition.

This year, the 29-year-old is teaming up with Irish singer and Westlife star Brian McFadden for the eleventh series of the hit ITV show.

Her skating career has also seen her appear in the Dutch version of Dancing on Ice, as well as Disney on Ice. Before that, Alex toured the world as a cruise ship performer.

But her path to success hasn’t been a smooth ride.

In 2012, Alex was skating on a cruise ship when she tragically suffered a stroke aged just 24.

Opening up about her terrifying ordeal on the ice, she said:

“They couldn’t find out just what it was in the Canary Islands after a week. “I had a headache for a few days but figured it would go away. It didn’t. Then I collapsed on the ship.

“It was a long one for me. It all lasted about 15 minutes but it seemed a lot longer.”

The ice skating champion later had to undergo keyhole surgery to repair a hole in her heart but astounded medical professionals with her recovery.

“Doctors kept saying I was a miracle case and they had no idea how I was still alive, let alone not paralysed. That was so shocking to hear.”

And it’s not just those doctors that saved her life Alex holds close to her heart, the US star is also dating one!

Judging by her Instagram, she’s still with boyfriend Marcus Stammen - the doctor she was in a relationship with during last year’s stint on the show.

Want to find out more? You can follow Alex Murphy on Instagram @almurph18 to keep an eye on her routines and backstage snaps from Dancing on Ice 2019.