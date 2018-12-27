Dancing on Ice 2019 - Brian McFadden age, net worth and girlfriend

Brian McFadden strikes a pose at the Dancing On Ice 2019 series launch. Picture: Getty

Brian made headlines when he walked away from chart-topping group Westlife in 2004 but he went on to enjoy a brief solo career and has been training for Dancing on Ice 2019.

Brian McFadden has been confirmed as one of the celebrity contestants for Dancing on Ice 2019.

The singer-songwriter is best known for his time in chart-topping pop sensation Westlife and for his romantic life making headlines. Here's all you need to know about the Irish star who is hoping to skate his way to victory...

Who is Brian McFadden ?

Brian McFadden is a 38-year-old singer-songwriter from Ireland who scored 10 UK number one's with Westlife.

But despite the global fame and success, Brian walked away from the group in March 2004 citing the reason to be the band's hectic schedule which was putting a strain on his family life.

However, just a few months later and Brian found himself at the top of the charts with debut solo single, Real to Me.

Brian McFadden shot to fame as one fifth of Irish pop group Westlife. Picture: Getty

What is Brian McFadden's net worth?

Brian McFadden has an estimated net worth of £12million according to Spear's magazine.

While a large chunk of his fortune will come from Westlife royalties, Brian has also earned a pretty packet through TV presenting roles and reality TV appearances.

In 2013, Brian told Weekend Magazine about his extravagant ways with money during his popstar heyday.

He explained: "I regret wasting so much of the money I earned from Westlife. I went through millions of pounds on cars, private jets and lots of rubbish. I have a lot less money now, but I'm far happier."

Does Brian McFadden have a girlfriend?

Brian is currently dating Danielle Parkinson, a high school PE teacher from Rochdale, according to The Sun Online.

His previous tabloid-friendly relationships include Kerry Katona, Delta Goodrem and Vogue Williams.

Brian has two daughters, Molly and Lilly Sue, from his marriage to Atomic Kitten singer Kerry Katona.

READ MORE: Gemma Collins promises to do the SPLITS in her first Dancing On Ice performance

What has Brian McFadden said about Dancing on Ice 2019?

Brian is aiming to reach the top of the competition on Dancing on Ice 2019 with the help of pro partner Alex Murphy.

Sharing a snap on Instagram, he recently told followers: "It's taking its toll."

He added that his backside had been spending plenty of time on the freezing ice.

He also told The Irish Sun how he doesn't have any fears, explaining: “It’s not the biggest challenge I’ve taken on, I’ve been married three times or something. This is a walk in the park in comparison.”