Jason Gardiner reveals its not that easy to have same sex couples on Dancing On Ice

Jason Gardiner is the 'Simon Cowell' of the Dancing On Ice judging panel. Picture: PA

The formidable Dancing On Ice judge reveals why it would be difficult to introduce same sex couples onto the ice despite being all for it.

Many TV fans feel like Strictly Come Dancing and Dancing On Ice should get with the times and introduce same sex couples into their shows.

But despite agreeing with that sentiment, Dancing On Ice judge Jason Gardiner has revealed why it's not as easy as it seems for the figure skating show.

When asked if he would like to see same sex couples on the ice at the Dancing On Ice launch event he said: "I'm all for it, if people were open to it and i'm sure ITV would have no problem with embracing that."

However he explained that logistically, it could be a bit of a nightmare when it comes to lifts.

He said: "Where it gets difficult is in terms of content, because what happens with the male female ratio is that generally speaking the male is taller than the female so therefore the female, slighter, will be able to be lifted."

Jason Gardiner joined Holly and Phil at the launch of Dancing On Ice 2019. Picture: PA

"When you've got two men generally about the same build or shape or height that's where it starts to get difficult."

"It's difficult to press somebody your own size above your head, we would then find it would be a new way of having to present that and that's a challenge but I would welcome it absolutely".

Dancing On Ice returns to ITV on Sunday 6th January