Joe Swash reveals six-pack as his shirt is ripped off during Dancing On Ice performance

2 March 2020, 12:08 | Updated: 2 March 2020, 12:22

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Joe Swash made it through to the final of Dancing On Ice after stripping off on the ice.

Joe Swash, 38, gave the semi finals of Dancing On Ice on Sunday his everything, and it paid off as he's now through to the finals.

On Sunday's live show, hosted by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, Joe had to skate twice.

Stacey Solomon's boyfriend skated to Rod Stewart's Da Ya Think I'm Sexy? for his first number, and surprised the audience with a shocking end.

After the number was finished, the dancers ended with professional Alex Murphy ripping Joe's shirt open.

Joe Swash proudly showed off his toned figure on Dancing On Ice
Joe Swash proudly showed off his toned figure on Dancing On Ice. Picture: ITV

It appeared the mullet, the skating, and the six-pack won over the audience and judges as he was scored 38 out of 40 for the performance.

As Joe and Alex went to the judges for feedback, Phillip asked John Barrowman whether it was the performance or the "contouring and mullet" that led to his high score.

Joe Swash and his partner er Alex Murphy scored a strong 38 out of 40 for their sexy dance
Joe Swash and his partner er Alex Murphy scored a strong 38 out of 40 for their sexy dance. Picture: ITV

Laughing, John asked to get another sneak peek at Joe's toned physique, which he seemed happy to do.

John added: "Your confidence has grown so much. I didn’t feel nervous when you were skating alone. Mullet man that was amazing. And show me those abs one more time."

Joe Swash is now through to the finals of Dancing On Ice 2020
Joe Swash is now through to the finals of Dancing On Ice 2020. Picture: ITV

While Joe made it through to the finals next Sunday, it was Ben Hanlin who was sent home during the semi finals.

Joe will skate against Perri and Libby in the final next week.

