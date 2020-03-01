Who is Dan Whiston? Dancing On Ice creative director's age, role and career revealed

1 March 2020, 17:50

Dan Whiston is still part of the Dancing On Ice family
Dan Whiston is still part of the Dancing On Ice family. Picture: Instagram/PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Dan Whiston returned to Dancing On Ice 2020 after moving from professional skater to associate creative director.

Dan Whiston may not be a professional skater on Dancing On Ice, but his role is still very important.

In 2019, Dan moved from being a professional skater to associate creative director of Dancing On Ice, and has returned this year for the same role.

From his age, to career and relationship, here's everything you need to know:

Dan Whiston was a professional dancer on the show for 10 years
Dan Whiston was a professional dancer on the show for 10 years. Picture: PA

Who is Dan Whiston and how old is he?

Dan Whiston is a professional ice skater.

Dan, who is 43-years-old, appeared on the ITV skating show for 10 series before moving on to a new role.

Dan Whiston is the associate creative director of Dancing On Ice
Dan Whiston is the associate creative director of Dancing On Ice. Picture: Instagram/Dan Whiston

What is Dan Whiston's role on Dancing On Ice and what do we know about his career?

Dan used to be a professional skater on the series, who would be teamed up with a celebrity each year.

He won the show during the first series with Gaynor Faye, and then the fifth series with Hayley Tamaddon.

Dan won again in 2013 when he was partnered with Beth Tweddle.

In 2019 Dan moved to behind the scenes, becoming the associate creative director for the show.

Dan will often return to the ice though for group numbers.

Dan Whiston is also in business with Karen Barber
Dan Whiston is also in business with Karen Barber. Picture: Instagram/Dan Whiston

As well as his role as a skater, Dan is also a successful business man who owns a number of Subway shops in Lancashire, a business venture he started with Dancing On Ice Karen Barber.

The pair moved their career on in 2017 when they opened a climbing centre in Blackpool.

