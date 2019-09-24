Maura Higgins and Michael Barrymore confirmed as first Dancing On Ice contestants

24 September 2019, 12:44

Maura Higgins and Michael Barrymore will be getting their skates on for the new series of Dancing On Ice
Maura Higgins and Michael Barrymore will be getting their skates on for the new series of Dancing On Ice. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield revealed the first two Dancing On Ice contestants on today's This Morning.

Love Island's Maura Higgins and comedian Michael Barrymore have been confirmed as the first two contestants of Dancing On Ice 2020.

Both Maura and Michael will debut their skating skills in the new series, which airs in the new year.

READ MORE: John Barrowman confirmed as new Dancing On Ice judge

The announcement was made on This Morning on Tuesday, where Maura, 28, hid in a giant snow globe before revealing herself.

Holly and Phil – who also present Dancing On Ice - revealed the first two contestants
Holly and Phil – who also present Dancing On Ice - revealed the first two contestants. Picture: ITV
Maura Higgins found fame on this year's Love Island, and will now be participating in the hit skating show
Maura Higgins found fame on this year's Love Island, and will now be participating in the hit skating show. Picture: ITV

Speaking about the new project, Maura said she is scared, but also excited.

She told the presenting duo: “I have no experience, it’s very scary, I think I am more excited than scared. But I’m brave and commetitive.”

Speaking of being teamed up with a professional for the show, Maura admitted she needs someone strict.

The Love Island star said: "No, I need someone strict. Otherwise I’ll throw a strop and lay on the floor", to which Phil joked back: "We've got another Gemma Collins!"

Comedian Michael Barrymore is also taking to the ice
Comedian Michael Barrymore is also taking to the ice. Picture: ITV

Also announced for the show was Michael Barrymore.

Michael, 67, is best known for being a comedian and TV presenter on famous game shows such as Animals Do The Funniest Things and Strike It Lucky.

Speaking of taking to the ice in the new year, he said: “I’m really excited, it’s performance time!"

