John Barrowman confirmed as new Dancing On Ice judge after Jason Gardiner QUITS

By Emma Gritt

The actor has confirmed that he will be filing the void left by the ice-skating show's resident Mr. Nasty when it returns to screens in 2020.

John Barrowman is the new judge on Dancing On Ice - and he has promised to give celebs some "fab-u-lous" feedback.

The 52-year-old's chirpy humour won him legions of new fans when he took part in last year's I'm A Celeb, and bosses are hoping that his popularity will continue as he takes a seat on the panel.

John came seventh when he took part in the show's first ever series in 2006, and said in a statement that he thinks this will give him some extra insight as a judge.

John Barrowman was paired with Olga Sharutenko when he took part in DOI in 2006. Picture: Getty

He said: "I am so excited to be returning to the Dancing On Ice family.

"Unlike most I have been through the rigorous task of skating live as a contestant in the first series.

"This is a thrilling adventure for me and I hope to bring a fresh, fun and fab-u-lous angle to the judging panel."

He will be sitting with Jayne Torvill, Christoper Dean and Ashley Banjo for the 2020 series, which is expected to be presented by Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby as usual.

He also posted an elated video of himself sharing the news on Instagram - wearing one of the outrageous costumes he wore when he competed on the programme 13 years ago.

John replaces Australian-born Jason Gardiner, who found himself in controversy last year after his feud with Gemma Collins exploded on screen.

She accused him of "selling stories" on her, he liked a tweet that claimed her suffering a horror fall live on TV was "karma", and she accused him of "fat-shaming" her after he cruelly appeared to compare her to a fridge.

Last week it was revealed that he had quit the show.

He broke the news himself, saying in an Instagram video: "After all these years I feel it's time for me to say goodbye to my judging role and instead I would like to return to things I have kind of put on the back burner for a while.

"To all of my DOI fans I really thank you for your support and encouragement over the years.

"I know we've gone through some controversies and I really am so grateful that you got my unique judging style and honestly.

"It's because of you I never cowered or shied away from serving up the truth."

"Holly, Phil, Jane and Chris we created something that we can be very proud of after the ice has finally thawed.

"We've had a lot of laughs over the years a lot of trials and tribulations and I have absolutely loved working with all of you."