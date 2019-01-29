Jason Gardiner likes tweets claiming Gemma Collin's Dancing On Ice fall was 'karma'

Gemma Collins and Jason Gardiner. Picture: Dancing

The Dancing on Ice judge shared his thoughts after it was revealed The GC has been left in a wheelchair following her shocking fall on Sunday night.

Dancing on Ice judge Jason Gardiner thinks Gemma Collins' horror fall was 'karma' catching up with her after their nasty on screen row.

Today it was revealed that The GC is being pushed around in a wheelchair following her shock fall on Sunday night's show.

The 47-year-old judge took to Twitter to 'like' a series of supportive tweets from fans who hit out at Gemma's 'diva' behaviour in the weeks prior, and their infamous war of words in which she accused him of 'selling stories' about her.

One scathing tweet read: "Oh @officialJasonG how we all laughed, that's what ya call karma. Just cannot believe she's still there!!!"

Another said: "Keep going as you are, the likes of Gemma Collins make me sick. She shouldn’t be in the show. Vile.

"You're a brilliant judge and know what you're taking about."

The news comes after Gemma was seen looking downcast whilst being pushed around by her reality co-star boyfriend, James Argent in pictures published by the Mirror.

The photos, taken yesterday, come amid claims that she might be forced to leave the competition on doctor's orders.

Arg told The Sun: "Gemma’s black and blue all over. She's struggling to walk so I had to carry her to the car earlier, and she's been using [her mother] Joan's wheelchair on and off all day because she's in so much pain.

"She’s seeing a private doctor tomorrow who will determine what will happen next.

"It will be her worst nightmare if she's forced to pull out of the show, she doesn't want to be a sick note, she wants to continue and we strongly believe she's a real contender to win."

Arg also hit back at sick trolls who claimed that Gemma 'faked' her fall, and threw herself on to the ice.

Meanwhile, an insider has claimed the reality star might have 'blacked out' mid-routine.

An ITV source told The Sun: “Gemma had been wired up to a heart monitor before she went on stage.

“She believes she blacked out while she was skating, which is what caused her to crash into the ice.

“She didn’t know what had happened when she got back up — her blood sugars were low and she didn’t feel right.