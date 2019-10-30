Dancing on Ice: Professional skater Tom Naylor's wife, age and career revealed

Newcomer Tom Naylor will star in the upcoming series of Dancing on Ice. Picture: Instagram

The professional pairs skater will star in the upcoming 2020 series – here's everything you need to know about the newcomer.

Dancing on Ice's Tom Naylor will take to the rink for the first time in the 2020 series of the hit show.

The ice dancer, 32, is set to star in the twelfth season of the ITV competition and will partner up with one of the celebs in training.

As he sidelines his day job as a doctor for the glittering contest, we take a look at Tom's personal life, from his family to his career so far.

Who is Tom Naylor?

Tom Naylor is a professional figure skater who will star in the upcoming series of Dancing on Ice.

The ice performer has more than one talent though, as he currently works for the NHS as a doctor and orthopaedic surgeon.

Speaking of his glittering new TV career, Tom said: "So, yea, this a thing. Surprise! So excited for the opportunity to be involved in such an amazing experience. Thank you to the @dancingonice family and all the current pros for welcoming me into this world. Nice little side gig."

He's set to make his skating debut in the 2020 series alongside a whole set of newbies, including husband and wife team Brendyn and Jessica Hatfield.

The heath and fitness enthusiast previously performed in Blackpool's hit show 'Hot Ice', which brands itself as "a thrilling combination of art and sport".

Dancing on Ice pro Alexander Demetriou also featured in the cast.

Who are Tom's former Dancing on Ice partners?

The upcoming 2020 series, which will air in January, will be Tom's first ever spin on the show.

With no former partners under his belt, speculation over who he will be paired with is brewing.

Is Tom married?

Instagram suggests that Tom is in a relationship with Team USA and Team GB coach and professional skater Yebin Mok.

It's not clear whether the pair are married or dating but judging by a string of super-sweet videos on his profile, it looks as though the alleged couple also share a son.

What is Tom's Instagram?

You can follow skater Tom on Instagram @drtom_onice.