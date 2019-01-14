Dancing On Ice: Professional skater Alexander Demetriou's wife, career and age revealed

Alexander is partnered with Melody Thornton. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Dancing On Ice skater Alexander Demetriou is partnered up with Pussycat Doll Melody Thornton for the 2019 series of the ITV show.

Who is Alexander Demetriou's celebrity partner?

Dancing On Ice star Alexander Demetriou took to the ice with his celebrity partner Melody Thornton for the first time of the series during week two of the competition.

The pair's first skate was to the song Rise Up by Andra Day in an emotional performance that was awarded the highest marks of that week.

Where is Alexander Demetriou from?

Alexander is a 28-year-old professional figure skater from Blackpool, North West England.

He has skated for most of his career and once played the role of Captain Hook on the Disney On Ice tour.

Check out this picture of Alexander in costume that he shared on Instagram back in 2012...

Who is Alexander Demetriou married to?

Alexander is married to fellow Dancing On Ice professional, Carlotta Edwards, 29.

Carlotta is partnered with former Eastenders actor Richard Blackwood for this series and this is both their first season on Dancing On Ice.

The pair met while performing for Disney On Ice. According to cruise ship magazine, Escape, the pair were originally partnered up with different skaters but fate intervened and they ended up together both on and off the ice.

Since then they have held various skating jobs together including one with a team of skaters on a Royal Carribbean cruise ship and even found out they landed the job on Dancing On Ice together.

Here's an adorable selfie of the pair documenting the moment they found out the good news...