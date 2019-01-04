Dancing on Ice 2109 Melody Thornton: Husband, age and Instagram revealed

Dancing On Ice - Photocall. Picture: Getty

The Pussycat Dolls star is taking to the rink with pro skater Alexander Demetriou, but how will the dancer do? And does she have a boyfriend off-screen?

Melody Thornton, who first rose to fame as part of The Pussycat Dolls, will star in Dancing on Ice 2019.

The 34-year-old, who performed alongside lead singer Nicole Scherzinger and Strictly’s Ashley Roberts in the US pop group, is teamed up with professional skater Alexander Demetriou for the eleventh series of the hit ITV show.

Here, we take a look inside Melody’s private life, from her dating history to her Instagram:

Dancing On Ice - Photocall. Picture: Getty

Who is Melody Thornton?

Melody Thornton is a singer-songwriter, dancer and reality TV personality from America.

The talented star, who is of Mexican American descent, shot to fame as part of American pop sensation The Pussycat Dolls alongside Strictly 2018 finalist Ashley Roberts, lead singer Nicole Scherzinger, Kimberly Wyatt, and Jessica Sutta.

How old is Melody Thornton?

She was born on 28th September, 1984, in Phoenix, Arizona, making her 34 years old.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2009. Picture: Getty

When did Melody Thornton join The Pussycat Dolls and why did she quit?

Melody, who was nicknamed “Baby Doll” for being the youngest member, joined The Pussycat Dolls after she saw the group on MTV Diaries and heard they were looking for a new member.

She joined the girls in 2003 and was added into the mix to bring “vocal strength”.

They had worldwide success with hits including Don’t Cha, When I Grow Up, Buttons and Jai Ho!

In 2010, reports confirmed that the talented performer had left the group to pursue a solo career.

Speaking at the time, Melody said: "I got into the group to sing. That was made very clear to me. But it became more and more apparent what was going on. Roles were being minimised and minimised, and then by the time it got on the show, it was very much like, 'Y'all play your part and this is what it is’. It was tough because you don't want to sh*t on your own opportunity."

Does Melody Thornton have a boyfriend?

Melody is currently thought to be single.

In 2017 she dated a string of strangers as part of E4 reality show, Celebs Go Dating, but didn't meet anyone special.

At the time, Melody said: "I'm just trying to get some regular sex on a regular basis. I had one serious boyfriend during high school and then I got into the group. I've never lived with anyone."

Reports claim she once also dated rapper Kanye West.

What is Melody Thornton’s Instagram?

You can follow Melody Thornton on Instagram @melodythornton to keep an eye on her routines and backstage snaps from Dancing on Ice 2019.