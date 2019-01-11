Dancing on Ice 2019 Carlotta Edwards: Professional's husband, career and age revealed

Dancing On Ice - Photocall. Picture: Getty

The Canadian pro skater hits the rink with Richard Blackwood for her first ever series

Carlotta Edwards is one of the brand new professional skaters to join the Dancing on Ice 2019 line-up

The Canadian pro is paired up with actor and rapper Richard Blackwood for the eleventh series of the ice skating competition, joining the likes of Gemma Collins, Saira Khan and James Jordan.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Dancing on Ice newbie…

Read more: Richard Blackwood reveals secret advantage that might see him WIN Dancing On Ice

Dancing On Ice - Photocall. Picture: Getty

Who is Carlotta Edwards?

Carlotta Edwards is a professional skater from Canada.

She’s teaming up with rapper and Eastenders actor Richard Blackwood for a shot at the trophy in this year’s series.

The 29-year-old joined the Dancing on Ice 2019 line-up this year along with her pro skater husband Alexander Demetriou, 28, who is paired with Pussycat Doll Melody Thornton.

Both Carlotta and husband Alexander have a passion for travelling and love to document their adventures on Instagram, Youtube and Carlotta's lifestyle blog. They've chalked up hundreds of trips and have recently been to Kuala Lump, Vietnam and Thailand.

The past 11 years of her career has seen her perform with Disney On Ice and Willy Bietak Productions aboard Royal Caribbean Cruise Ships.

What's Carlotta Edwards's Instagram?

You can find Carlotta Edwards on Instagram @_carlottamarie