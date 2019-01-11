Dancing on Ice 2019 Saira Khan: Husband, children and TV shows revealed

Saira Khan is taking on her biggest challenge on Dancing on Ice. Picture: Getty

The Loose Women panellist is paired up with professional DOI skater Mark Hanretty and says she's "in it to win it".

Saira Khan shot to fame after appearing on the first ever series of The Apprentice back in 2005 and fast-forward 14 years and she's competing on ITV's Dancing on Ice alongside Gemma Collins, James Jordan and many more.

Famous for her straight-talking personality, the 48-year-old now works as a television presenter and is a regular panellist on Loose Women.

As she gets ready to take to the ice, we take a look at who is her husband, her children and what other shows has she been on:

The Loose Women star is paired with professional DOI skater Mark Hanretty. Picture: Getty

Who is Saira Khan?

Saira Khan is a TV presenter and panellist on ITV chat show Loose Women.

She was born on May 15, 1970, in Long Eaton, Derbyshire to immigrant parents from Pakistan.

The British Pakistani personality was a finalist in the first ever series of The Apprentice and made headlines for her wacky antics on the show.

She is currently starring in Dancing on Ice 2019, skating alongside Scottish pro Mark Hanretty.

Saira Khan's showbiz career began on The Apprentice in 2005. Picture: Getty

Who is Saira Khan's husband?

Saira married husband Steve Hyde – an advertising agency owner, who runs award-winning digital marketing agency Push Group – in 2005. They tied the knot three years after they met.

In 2016, the ex-Apprentice star revealed on Loose Women that she kept her relationship under wraps for four years for fears she would be forced into an arranged marriage with someone else.

She also confessed that she had gone off sex completely and once told her husband he could sleep with other women.

Does Saira Khan have children?

Saira and husband Steve have two children, one son and one daughter.

Her son, Zac, was conceived through IVF and her daughter, Amara, was adopted from an orphanage in Pakistan.

What else has Saira Khan been in?

The mum-of-two has appeared on many TV shows since her stint on The Apprentice.

She became a Loose Women panellist in 2015, and took part in the 2016 series of Celebrity Big Brother but was the second housemate to be evicted.

Saira also co-hosted The Martin Lewis Money Show until 2017 and enjoyed a stint hosting ITV gameshow Guess This House.

Other TV appearances include Pointless Celebrities, The Chase and And They’re Off!

Speaking of her most recent role as a contestant on Dancing on Ice 2019, she said: “They asked me to do it and I refused, I said, ‘I’m too old I’m going to fall…’ and my little boy said, ‘Have you heard yourself mum? What if I said to you, Mum I can’t do my homework today because I’m too busy…’

“He shamed me into saying, ‘OK I’ll do it.’"

What's Saira Khan's Instagram?

You can follow Saira on Instagram @iamsairakhan.