Dancing on Ice 2019 Richard Blackwood: Age, TV shows and height revealed

Dancing On Ice - Photocall. Picture: Getty

The former Eastenders actor and rapper is paired up with Canadian pro skater Carlotta Edwards

Former Eastenders actor, musician and comedian Richard Blackwood is donning his skates to star in Dancing on Ice 2019.

The former soap star, famous for playing Vincent Hubbard, left Albert Square in a dramatic twist of events and is now hitting the rink for the eleventh series of the hit ITV competition.

The 46-year-old is teaming up with Canadian pro skater Carlotta Edwards, who joins the show this year with husband, professional skater Alexander Demetriou.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Richard, who towers over his skating partner at six foot tall, let slip that it’s not his first time ice skating.

"My mum went to live in Sweden when I was three or four years old. I used to go to school there and I would ski to school and ice-skate to school," Richard admitted.

"I then used to skate every Wednesday and Friday at Streatham ice-rink, that was like the local hangout."

"So the smart money's got to be on you, hasn't it?" Ben Shepherd, co-host of GMB, asked.

"Obviously I want people to vote for me 'cos I am good, there isn't a favourite anymore though. Everyone brought their A-game yesterday. I was the one that stumbled!" the actor laughed.

Richard Blackwood landed his first presenting gig on Channel 5 dating show Singled Out in the 90s, which led to his own comedy series, The Richard Blackwood Show in 1999.

The star, whose step-sister is supermodel Naomi Campbell, went on to appear in Holby City, Ed Stone is Dead, Bollywood hit Don’t Stop Dreaming and performed on the West End stage as Donkey in Shrek the Musical.

He also released a number of singles, including Mama Who Da Man, which reached number three in the charts.

Want to find out more? You can follow Richard Blackwood on Instagram @richardblackwood to keep an eye on his routines and backstage snaps from Dancing on Ice 2019.