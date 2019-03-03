Dancing on Ice’s Wes Nelson breaks down in tears over Megan Barton-Hanson split

Wes Nelson weeps as he talks about his ex Megan. Picture: ITV

The Love Island star admits he struggles to talk about the break up and misses their ‘really good bond’

Wes Nelson broke down in tears as he opened up about his painful split with ex-girlfriend Megan Barton-Hanson in an up close and personal interview about love for Dancing on Ice.

In the scenes set to air later tonight, the Love Island star, 20, cried as he spoke about the breakdown of their relationship and admitted it was hard not to get emotional when speaking about Megan, 24.

“Me and Megs we had a really, really good bond and it makes me upset now to talk about it.

“It isn't great, and it was really, really difficult at the time."

The Love Island star got visibly upset when asked about his former relationship . Picture: ITV

The reality TV couple first met in the Love Island villa last summer but split in January this year following a whirlwind six months.

Although rumours claim that Megan has moved on with Dover Athletic footballer Jaydon Gibbs, the TV clip suggests Wes is still feeling nostalgic about matters of the heart.

“Of course I've experienced love but I'd love to love like my parents do.”

“I think my mum and dad completely personify the word 'love.’”

National Television Awards 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals. Picture: Getty

Wes will be competing in Dancing on Ice’s semi-final tonight, skating to a song that means something to him – Never Too Much by Luther Vandross, the soundtrack to his mum and dad's first dance.

He said: “It's my parents wedding song.

“My mum and dad genuinely mean the absolute world to me.

“I can't even thank them enough for how much they've done for me. It's a big thank you to them really.”

The sweet tribute to his parents' long-term romance will be aired on tonight’s Dancing on Ice semi-final at 6pm on ITV.