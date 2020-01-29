Exclusive

Dancing On Ice finalist Wes Nelson slams Caprice 'bullying' claims as he defends Hamish's 'military mindset'

By Mared Parry

Wes was close with Hamish when he competed on the show in 2019 and calls him a 'lovely man'.

Wes Nelson has spoken out about the Hamish Gaman and Caprice Bourret drama, and says the professional is a "lovely, lovely man".

The former Love Islander and Dancing on Ice finalist was taken aback when told what had happened over the past two weeks, after Caprice, 48, "parted ways" with partner Hamish, mysteriously missed a week of the live shows.

Wes was taken aback after hearing the claims. Picture: Heart

Hamish and Caprice only skated together twice. Picture: ITV

She has since been re-partnered with another pro, Oscar Peter, after it's been revealed she called Hamish a "slave-driver" and complained about "gaslighting" behaviour and apparent "psychological manipulation".

An ITV spokesperson has denied the claims, saying: "We take allegations of bullying very seriously but found no evidence on Dancing On Ice and strongly refute any suggestion to the contrary."

When asked about his opinion on the whole scandal, Wes, 22, said: "Oh has that happened?

"She’s got a new partner now? Crazy, I didn’t see that."

Hamish got on well with Wes last year. Picture: Instagram

The handsome TV personality shed some light on what Hamish is really like. Picture: ITV

Wes, who has partnered with dating app Badoo to help singletons decipher tricky online dating language, continued: "All I can comment on is the people I know and that’s Hamish, and he is a lovely, lovely, lovely man.

"I’d never say he’d bully anyone, I don’t think he’s got a bad bone in his body."

Wes, who came second place on last year's season with partner Vanessa Bauer, tried to understand why Caprice and Hamish's professional relationship turned toxic, and continued: "He is a very driven person, he’s got a military mindset in that sense, he’s up early, he’ll be there before anyone else is practicing - he doesn't need to practice, he’s the pro!

"But he’ll be there sharpening his skates getting everything done and ready."

Caprice with her new skating partner Oscar. Picture: Instagram

He added: "Yeah he’s full-on, maybe it’s got to her in that sense, but I could never see him bullying anyone, I find that strange."

Last year, Hamish was paired up with former X Factor star Saara Alto, who made it to third place in the competition, meaning that he spent a fair amount of time with Wes throughout the duration of the show.

Speaking of how much time he spend with him, Wes said: "All the time, and he’s Vanessa (Bauer)’s skating partner off the show, so I know what he’s like.

"He’s a lovely man so I could never see him bullying anyone.

"People can say what they want to say, he’s a big strong, towering bloke, so yeah he’s an intimidating guy but he’s such a gentle giant, he’s lovely."

Wes with partner Vanessa during his time on the show. Picture: Instagram/BBC

Wes spoke to Heart

He's previously discussed why you should stay clear of ambiguous stock phrases, and use clear and positive language to define yourself and what you’re really looking for.

For more information head to Badoo.com or download the app.