Exclusive

Dancing On Ice finalist Wes Nelson slams Caprice 'bullying' claims as he defends Hamish's 'military mindset'

29 January 2020, 11:52 | Updated: 29 January 2020, 12:48

Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

Wes was close with Hamish when he competed on the show in 2019 and calls him a 'lovely man'.

Wes Nelson has spoken out about the Hamish Gaman and Caprice Bourret drama, and says the professional is a "lovely, lovely man".

The former Love Islander and Dancing on Ice finalist was taken aback when told what had happened over the past two weeks, after Caprice, 48, "parted ways" with partner Hamish, mysteriously missed a week of the live shows.

Wes was taken aback after hearing the claims
Wes was taken aback after hearing the claims. Picture: Heart
Hamish and Caprice only skated together twice
Hamish and Caprice only skated together twice. Picture: ITV

She has since been re-partnered with another pro, Oscar Peter, after it's been revealed she called Hamish a "slave-driver" and complained about "gaslighting" behaviour and apparent "psychological manipulation".

An ITV spokesperson has denied the claims, saying: "We take allegations of bullying very seriously but found no evidence on Dancing On Ice and strongly refute any suggestion to the contrary."

READ MORE: What happened between Caprice Bourret and Hamish Gaman on Dancing on Ice?

When asked about his opinion on the whole scandal, Wes, 22, said: "Oh has that happened?

"She’s got a new partner now? Crazy, I didn’t see that."

Hamish got on well with Wes last year
Hamish got on well with Wes last year. Picture: Instagram
The handsome TV personality shed some light on what Hamish is really like
The handsome TV personality shed some light on what Hamish is really like. Picture: ITV

Wes, who has partnered with dating app Badoo to help singletons decipher tricky online dating language, continued: "All I can comment on is the people I know and that’s Hamish, and he is a lovely, lovely, lovely man.

"I’d never say he’d bully anyone, I don’t think he’s got a bad bone in his body."

Wes, who came second place on last year's season with partner Vanessa Bauer, tried to understand why Caprice and Hamish's professional relationship turned toxic, and continued: "He is a very driven person, he’s got a military mindset in that sense, he’s up early, he’ll be there before anyone else is practicing - he doesn't need to practice, he’s the pro! 

"But he’ll be there sharpening his skates getting everything done and ready."

Caprice with her new skating partner Oscar
Caprice with her new skating partner Oscar. Picture: Instagram

He added: "Yeah he’s full-on, maybe it’s got to her in that sense, but I could never see him bullying anyone, I find that strange."

Last year, Hamish was paired up with former X Factor star Saara Alto, who made it to third place in the competition, meaning that he spent a fair amount of time with Wes throughout the duration of the show.

Speaking of how much time he spend with him, Wes said: "All the time, and he’s Vanessa (Bauer)’s skating partner off the show, so I know what he’s like.

"He’s a lovely man so I could never see him bullying anyone.

"People can say what they want to say, he’s a big strong, towering bloke, so yeah he’s an intimidating guy but he’s such a gentle giant, he’s lovely."

Wes with partner Vanessa during his time on the show
Wes with partner Vanessa during his time on the show. Picture: Instagram/BBC

Wes spoke to Heart as he's currently working with dating app Badoo, the dating app championing honesty in dating.

He's previously discussed why you should stay clear of ambiguous stock phrases, and use clear and positive language to define yourself and what you’re really looking for.

For more information head to Badoo.com or download the app.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Mike and Leanne have called it quits on their blossoming romance

Love Island's Connagh Howard predicts Mike and Leanne could get back together
Bex Fowler's EastEnders exit has been confirmed

EastEnders’ Bex Fowler dramatic exit confirmed as actress Jasmine Armfield quits soap after five years
Holly and Phil were struggling on This Morning today

This Morning cooking segment descends into chaos as Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield gag after boozy NTAs

This Morning

Bradley Walsh fumed over Ant and Dec's win

Bradley Walsh spotted mouthing rude words after losing NTA to Ant and Dec twice
Holly Willoughby's dress is from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £225 navy polkadot dress from L.K. Bennett

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Chris Hughes has issued an apology for the incident that occurred at the NTAs last night

Jesy Nelson's boyfriend Chris Hughes apologises following shock NTAs fight

Celebrities

These are Britain's best takeaway restaurants

Britain's best takeaways revealed – based on food quality, delivery drivers and chefs

Food & Health

Viewers brand Phillip Schofield and Ruth Langsford's 'staged' NTA exchange 'frosty' following fallout

Viewers brand Phillip Schofield and Ruth Langsford's 'staged' NTA exchange 'frosty' following fallout

Celebrities

Love Island is set to last six weeks

When is the Love Island 2020 final and how long does the winter series last?
Wallace confused fans with 'diluting juice'

Love Island new boy Wallace Wilson sparks furious debate over ‘diluting juice’