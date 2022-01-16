Why is John Barrowman not on Dancing on Ice?

16 January 2022, 15:30

John Barrowman is no longer a judge on Dancing on Ice
John Barrowman is no longer a judge on Dancing on Ice. Picture: Instagram/Alamy

What happened to John Barrowman on Dancing on Ice and why was he fired?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dancing on Ice is back on our screens for a brand new series.

And this time around, Oti Mabuse has joined the judging line up alongside Ashley Banjo, Christopher Dean and Jayne Torvill.

But there is a famous face missing from the panel this year, and that’s John Barrowman.

So what happened to John and why is he no longer on the show?

John Barrowman will not be appearing on Dancing on Ice
John Barrowman will not be appearing on Dancing on Ice. Picture: Alamy

Why was John Barrowman dropped from Dancing On Ice?

ITV confirmed that John Barrowman would not return as a judge last year after making his debut in 2019.

They thanked him for ‘two brilliant years’ and said he would continue to host ITV’s All Star Musicals specials.

While ITV did not confirm the reason, former Doctor Who star John hit the headlines when allegations of ‘inappropriate on-set behaviour’ resurfaced at the start of 2021.

The 54-year-old previously apologised for exposing himself to colleagues on the sets of Doctor Who and Torchwood during an interview in 2008.

Oti Mabuse is now a judge on Dancing on Ice
Oti Mabuse is now a judge on Dancing on Ice. Picture: ITV

A video then resurfaced in May which saw John’s former Doctor Who co-star Noel Clarke speak about how the actor had been inappropriate behind the scenes.

John later said he understood his ‘exuberant behaviour’ may have caused ‘upset’.

He later said the trauma of being 'cancelled' and publicly criticised prompted him to start therapy.

Attempting to defend his actions, he told Daily Mail his actions were ‘tomfoolery’.

"I've never been someone who's embarrassed about his body so it didn't bother me if anyone saw me naked,” he said.

“The motivation for what I'd call my 'tomfoolery' was to maintain a jokey atmosphere. There was absolutely nothing sexual about my actions and nor have I ever been accused of that."

John previously appeared on Dancing On Ice as a contestant in 2006.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Ben Foden and Una Healy were married

Why did Ben Foden and Una Healy split?

Celebrities

Connor Ball is on Dancing on Ice 2022

Who is Dancing On Ice's Connor Ball? Age, career and girlfriend revealed
Ria Hebdon has joined the Dancing on Ice line up

Who is Dancing on Ice's Ria Hebden? Lorraine star's age, career and husband revealed
Your need-to-know on Dancing On Ice star Bez

Who is Bez? Dancing On Ice star's age, career and net worth revealed
Stef Reid is taking part in Dancing On Ice 2022

Who is Stef Reid? Dancing On Ice star's age, Instagram and career revealed

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

All you need are a few bits of kit to get your home gym up and running

Best workout equipment for creating a home gym

Lifestyle

Regan Gascoigne has joined Dancing On Ice

How old is Dancing On Ice's Regan Gascoigne and what is he famous for?
Liberty Poole is a contestant on this year's Dancing On Ice

Who is Liberty Poole? Dancing On Ice star's age, Instagram and net worth revealed

Celebrities

Kye Whyte has joined the Dancing On Ice line up

Who is Dancing On Ice's Kye Whyte? Age and BMX career revealed
Rachel Stevens has joined the Dancing on Ice line up

Who is Dancing On Ice's Rachel Stevens? Age, husband and net worth revealed
Find out everything about Ben Foden's new wife

Who is Ben Foden's wife Jackie Belanoff Smith and when did he split from Una Healy?

Celebrities

Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor has a famous family

Inside Dancing On Ice star Sally Dynevor's family life with famous children
Sally Dynevor has joined the Dancing On Ice line up

How old is Dancing on Ice star Sally Dynevor and who is she married to?
Kimberly Wyatt is on this year's Dancing on Ice

Who is Dancing on Ice's Kimberly Wyatt? Age, Pussycat Dolls career and husband revealed
Ben Foden has joined the Dancing on Ice line up

Who is Dancing on Ice star Ben Foden? Age, rugby career and wife revealed

Celebrities

The DIY-mad couple transformed their bedroom cupboards for just £60

Couple quoted £1,000 to respray bedroom suite show off their £60 DIY transformation

Lifestyle

We want to hear from people wanting to propose

Propose on Heart Breakfast! Let Jamie and Amanda help with your Valentine's Day engagement
Who is Panda?

Who is Panda on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed
Who is The Masked Singer's Bagpipes?

Who is Bagpipes on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories
Who is The Masked Singer's Rockhopper?

Who is Rockhopper on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed