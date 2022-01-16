Why is John Barrowman not on Dancing on Ice?

John Barrowman is no longer a judge on Dancing on Ice. Picture: Instagram/Alamy

What happened to John Barrowman on Dancing on Ice and why was he fired?

Dancing on Ice is back on our screens for a brand new series.

And this time around, Oti Mabuse has joined the judging line up alongside Ashley Banjo, Christopher Dean and Jayne Torvill.

But there is a famous face missing from the panel this year, and that’s John Barrowman.

So what happened to John and why is he no longer on the show?

John Barrowman will not be appearing on Dancing on Ice. Picture: Alamy

Why was John Barrowman dropped from Dancing On Ice?

ITV confirmed that John Barrowman would not return as a judge last year after making his debut in 2019.

They thanked him for ‘two brilliant years’ and said he would continue to host ITV’s All Star Musicals specials.

While ITV did not confirm the reason, former Doctor Who star John hit the headlines when allegations of ‘inappropriate on-set behaviour’ resurfaced at the start of 2021.

The 54-year-old previously apologised for exposing himself to colleagues on the sets of Doctor Who and Torchwood during an interview in 2008.

Oti Mabuse is now a judge on Dancing on Ice. Picture: ITV

A video then resurfaced in May which saw John’s former Doctor Who co-star Noel Clarke speak about how the actor had been inappropriate behind the scenes.

John later said he understood his ‘exuberant behaviour’ may have caused ‘upset’.

He later said the trauma of being 'cancelled' and publicly criticised prompted him to start therapy.

Attempting to defend his actions, he told Daily Mail his actions were ‘tomfoolery’.

"I've never been someone who's embarrassed about his body so it didn't bother me if anyone saw me naked,” he said.

“The motivation for what I'd call my 'tomfoolery' was to maintain a jokey atmosphere. There was absolutely nothing sexual about my actions and nor have I ever been accused of that."

John previously appeared on Dancing On Ice as a contestant in 2006.