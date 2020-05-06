What happened at the end of Dead To Me? Season one recap

What happened at the end of Dead To Me season 1? Picture: Netflix

As Dead To Me season two is about to drop on Netflix, we take a look back at what happened at the end of season one.

Dead To Me season 2 arrives on Netflix on Friday May 8, and we can't wait to see what the second series has in store.

The series stars Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini as Jen Harding and Judy Hale respectively, two grieving women who bond during group therapy.

Things weren't as they seemed, however, as it emerged that Judy had accidentally murdered Jen's husband by hitting him with her car.

Her remorse for the incident is what drove her to pursue a friendship with Jen, and it is the premise for all the drama that occurred in season one.

Dead To Me returns to Netflix on May 8. Picture: Netflix

Here's a recap of Dead To Me season one

Ted's affair

One key storyline you'll need to remember for season two is Ted's affair. It gradually emerged throughout the first series that Ted and Jen's marriage wasn't as perfect as it seemed.

Ted had been having an affair with a woman who he'd thought was a widow, which could mean that Ted had more enemies who wanted him dead.

Dead To Me season one ended with Steve shot in the pool. Picture: Netflix

Judy's backstory

Throughout series one, it emerged that Judy had sadly suffered a series of miscarriages, and a key part of the story is her desire to have a baby.

She desperately wanted to have a baby with her ex fiancee Steve, and he blamed her for her inability to do so.

Steve also manipulated Judy into thinking that she is responsible for Ted's death, telling her: "You were driving.

"You are the criminal. I’m the only eyewitness.”

Steve is laundering money

Steve, Judy's manipulative ex, was laundering money through his art gallery.

Who shot Steve?

The final episode saw Steve arrive at Jen's house and confess to Jen that he was in the car with Judy on the night of the hit and run, and it ends with Steve lying dead in a swimming pool - but we don't yet know who the culprit is.

One suspect is Jen, given that he was also in the car with Judy when they hit Ted, but show creator Liz Feldman has cast doubt on this theory, telling Hollywood Reporter: "I’ll just say that you don’t know that she shot him."

Given Steve's behaviour toward her, it could also be Judy who pulled the trigger, as she previously handed him into the police for his money laundering.

Another suspect is off-duty police officer Nick Prager, who investigated the hit and run and also had a brief fling with Judy.

