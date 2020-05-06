The Chase’s Mark Labbett reveals chasers don’t choose the cash prize offers

6 May 2020, 12:35 | Updated: 6 May 2020, 12:43

Mark 'The Beast' Labbett just spilled some juicy behind-the-scenes gossip from the show.

Mark Labbett from The Chase has just put an end to a much-speculated aspect of the ITV show - how the Chasers decide on the amount of prize money to offer the player.

Fans of the show will know that there's a moment when the Chasers offer a certain amount of money, that is higher for more difficult rounds.

Mark is one of the Chasers on ITV's The Chase
Mark is one of the Chasers on ITV's The Chase. Picture: ITV

Many viewers have often wondered how the Chaser comes up with that figure, and Mark has now confirmed that each Chaser is given the sum.

When one viewer tweeted him saying: "Do you make offers based on how the contestant does in the cash builder or are the offers already set out?"

And Mark replied with: "No idea, we get handed them on a sheet of paper. Not our money."

Mark recently apologised to fans of the show after he got 11 questions wrong in the final round, meaning the contestants won £36,000.


Mark has said that Chasers are given the prize money sum
Mark has said that Chasers are given the prize money sum. Picture: ITV

He wrote on Twitter: "No excuses, I played awful. My focus was clearly off, and I cannot explain why I missed three very gettable ones. Sorry ITV! #thechase."

One fan replied: "Mark, I’m very disappointed in you. I’m a long time chase fan and used to be a long time Mark fan. This is the first time I think you’ve thrown the game on purpose and feel you need investigating for bringing the game into disrepute."

Mark then hit back with: "I didn’t. Put your complaint into OFCOM."

