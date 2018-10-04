Dermot O'Leary would rather friend Ant McPartlin gets better than win his first NTA

Dermot O'Leary has been the host of the NTA's since 2010. Picture: PA

The X Factor presenter has lost out on the prize to Ant and Dec for the Best Television Presenter four times.

Dermot O'Leary has said he would rather Ant McPartlin recover and be 'healthy' than him win a National Television Award.

The X Factor host has been nominated for the best presenter prize four times in a row now only to lose out to presenting duo, Ant and Dec on four occasions.

But despite Ant McPartlin's break from TV giving him the opportunity to bag the award, he said he would rather Ant recover.

Speaking to the Mirror 45-year-old Dermot said: “We all just want Ant to get better and come back,"

“I’m in this game because I love my job. But I’d much rather see Ant come back and be healthy than win a National Television Award."

Ant and Dec pose with their NTA at the 2018 awards. Picture: PA

Ant and Dec have famously won the award for Best TV Presenter a whopping 17 times at the awards which in recent years have been presented by Dermot.

Ant was visibly emotional this year when they bagged the award again and tearfully told the crowd: "It's been a very emotional night tonight. It's been quite a year, quite a 12 months, so winning this tonight means quite a lot"

"I'd personally like to thank all my friends and family, some of you are here tonight, for all your support."