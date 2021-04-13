Who is the director of Too Close? Everything you need to know about EastEnders star Sue Tully

Sue Tully is the director of Too Close. Picture: Getty Images/ITV

Director of Too Close: Find out about Line of Duty and EastEnders director Sue Tully...

In case you missed the first episode, Too Close is a gripping new thriller on ITV.

Starring big names such as Emily Watson and Denise Gough, the three-part series explores the dangerous relationship between forensic psychiatrist Dr Emma Robertson and her patient Connie Mortensen.

Connie is accused of driving a car with two children off of a bridge, but claims to not remember a thing.

As the twisted story unfolds, the doctor patient relationship becomes very blurry and some dark secrets emerge.

But who directed Too Close and what else has Sue Tully been a part of?

Sue Tully played Michelle Fowler in EastEnders from 1985-1995. Picture: Getty Images

Who is the director of Too Close?

Too Close was written by Clara Salaman and directed by Sue Tully.

Read More: Too Close filming locations: Where is the ITV drama shot?

Viewers might recognise Sue’s name as she has previously directed EastEnders and Line of Duty.

53-year-old Sue is a former actress and played Suzanne Ross in Grange Hill.

She also appeared in the very first episode of EastEnders where she played single mother Michelle Fowler from 1985 until 1995.

During her time on the show, her character became pregnant at the age of 16 after having an affair with Den Watts.

Emily Watson plays Dr Emma Robertson in Too Close. Picture: ITV

Michelle was then recast to actress Jenna Russell in December 2016 after Sue turned down offers to return.

Sue now works behind the camera and has directed some huge TV shows over the years.

She has been a producer and director on EastEnders, The Story of Tracy Beaker, The Bill , Funland and Secret Diary of a Call Girl.

Her other directing credits include Silent Witness, Stella, The A Word and Line of Duty.

Meanwhile, Too Close was filmed during the pandemic, so there were social distancing measures in place.

Screenwriter and executive producer Clara Salaman has since opened up on what it was like to create a show with such strict measures in place.

Denise Gough as Connie Mortensen in Too Close. Picture: ITV

She said: “From an acting point of view it worked well. I thought that might happen. I’ve done a lot of filming as an actress.

“Normally there are lots of people in the room during filming. And a lot of Too Close is very intimate. With just Emily and Denise, for example, in the room it became very private and worked well.

“We have a party scene and we used families and households for filming. It wasn’t easy but it looks really good on screen. You have to be quite imaginative in the filming process.

“Sadly, I wasn’t able to go on set as much as I would have liked because of the restrictions, but when I did I obviously had to have a test beforehand.

“The secure psychiatric scenes were filmed at the now closed and deserted Holloway Prison in London. It had a very oppressive atmosphere. “

