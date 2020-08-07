Dirty Dancing follow up film starring Jennifer Grey confirmed by bosses

7 August 2020, 12:09

A new Dirty Dancing film is in the works
A new Dirty Dancing film is in the works. Picture: Getty/YouTube/Great American Films
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

A new Dirty Dancing film is on the way, and will even star 'Baby' actress Jennifer Grey.

It has been confirmed a new Dirty Dancing film is in the works.

This news comes 33 years after the original film was released, starring Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze.

Jennifer Grey, who played 'Baby' in the original, will be returning to star and executive produce the new flick.

Jennifer Grey will star and executive produce the new Dirty Dancing film
Jennifer Grey will star and executive produce the new Dirty Dancing film. Picture: Getty

Lionsgate CEO John Feltheimer confirmed the return of Dirty Dancing this week, telling Deadline it will be similar to the original.

He said: "It will be exactly the kind of romantic, nostalgic movie that the franchise’s fans have been waiting for and that have made it the biggest-selling library title in the company’s history."

The iconic film was originally released 33-years ago
The iconic film was originally released 33-years ago. Picture: Great American Films/YouTube

This confirmed news comes after months of rumours the iconic film may see a follow-up story.

Feltheimer called the movie "one of the worst kept secrets in Hollywood" during the announcement.

In the press conference, he said: "And to reveal one of the worst kept secrets in Hollywood, we’re pleased to confirm that Jennifer Grey will both executive produce and star in a new ‘Dirty Dancing’ movie for Lionsgate from ‘Warm Bodies’ director Jonathan Levine."

The original flick was released in 1987 and made a huge $220 million at the box office.

