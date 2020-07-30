David Schwimmer shares update on Friends reunion

David Schwimmer has spoken out on the Friends reunion. Picture: Instagram/The Today Show

By Polly Foreman

Friends star David Schwimmer has assured fans that a Friends reunion is 'definitely happening'.

David Schwimmer has spoken out on the Friends reunion, confirming that the special will be going ahead.

The special - which was confirmed earlier this year - has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the 53-year-old actor - who played Ross in the show - has confirmed it will be going ahead.

Speaking on the Today Show, he said: "There is definitely going to be a Friends reunion.

Read more: Friends fans notice HUGE error at Monica and Chandler's wedding - did you spot it?

"We have a lot of the creative aspects of the show [worked out.]

"It's unscripted but there are going to be some surprise funny bits."

"The real question is when," he added. "We're still trying to figure that out because we want to do it when it's safe for everyone."

The Friends reunion - which will feature all six of the main cast - was confirmed back in February, with the cast all taking to Instagram to share the news.

Read more: One of Phoebe's triplets from Friends is now all grown up and a TikTok sensation

It was previously reported that the show was set to start filming in August, but that plans had been pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A source told the Mirror: "There are going to be very strict guidelines and that includes no live audiences,' and added that "all of the cast will be tested for Covid-19, and asked to quarantine in isolation after they’ve had the tests."

The special will reportedly be a 'mix of interviews and sketches'.

NOW READ:

Jennifer Aniston shares hilarious quarantine parody of Friends theme song