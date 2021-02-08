Does Tully have a baby in Firefly Lane?

8 February 2021, 12:33 | Updated: 8 February 2021, 14:42

Does Tully have a baby?
Does Tully have a baby? Picture: Netflix

Firefly Lane is proving a huge hit with Netflix viewers - here's what we know about whether Tully gets pregnant or has a baby in the series.

Firefly Lane has shot to the top of the Netflix charts since its release last week, and it's proving a huge hit with viewers.

Read more: Will there be a season two of Firefly Lane?

The 10-part series - which stars Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke - tells the story of two unlikely friends named Tully (Heigl) and Kate (Chalke).

Their close friendship spans over three decades, and the series jumps between past and present.

Firefly Lane is available to stream on Netflix now
Firefly Lane is available to stream on Netflix now. Picture: Netflix

Many viewers who haven't yet finished the series have been wondering whether Tully ends up having a baby - here's your need-to-know.

Read more: What did Tully do to Kate in Firefly Lane?

**Warning: major spoilers ahead**

Does Tully have a baby?

Tully fell unexpectedly pregnant with Max's baby after got together, but was shown to be undecided about motherhood.

She hadn't had the easiest childhood, and had a difficult relationship with her own mother Cloud - but, after consulting her mother, decided to go ahead with the pregnancy.

Max and Tully then opted to get married in the series, but she tragically lost the baby after an infection.

The pair then consider getting an annulment after the loss puts a strain on their relationship, and Max decides that he doesn't want to stay with Tully.

Tully gets pregnant with Max's baby in the series
Tully gets pregnant with Max's baby in the series. Picture: Netflix

While it isn't clear whether Tully will have a baby in future seasons, she doesn't become a mother in the book.

She is shown to be unsure about whether she wants kids throughout the series, telling Kate: "Raising kids seems like the most impossible thing ever.

"I literally can't imagine it, and you do it every f****** day."

Read more: The Masked Singer fans 'rule out' Sheridan Smith as Sausage after hearing voice

Is there a trailer for Firefly Lane?

There is! You can watch the trailer for the series below:

Season one of Firefly Lane is available to stream on Netflix

NOW READ:

Who dies in Firefly Lane and what happens to Kate and Tully?

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Ines Basic has changed her look since Married at First Sight

Married at First Sight Australia’s Ines Bašić looks totally different two years after show
Firefly Lane season two: release date, plot and book storylines

Will there be a season two of Firefly Lane?

Dancing on Ice is filmed in Hertfordshire

Where is Dancing On Ice 2021 filmed?

Dancing On Ice 2021

Check out the Married at First Sight production secrets

Married at First Sight Australia behind-the-scenes secrets revealed
Does anyone die in Firefly Lane?

Who dies in Firefly Lane and what happens to Kate and Tully?

Trending on Heart

The Chase host Bradley Walsh to become grandfather as daughter announces pregnancy

The Chase host Bradley Walsh to become grandfather as daughter announces pregnancy

Celebrities

Dorothy Perkins has been bought by Boohoo

Is Dorothy Perkins closing down?

Lifestyle

UK vaccine passports are not being introduced, says the vaccine minister

UK Government have no plans to launch vaccine passports, says minister

News

The Firefly Lane ending explained

What did Tully do to Kate in Firefly Lane?

A woman has been criticised over her choice of baby name

Woman furious with husband after he bans her from calling unborn daughter Juliette

Lifestyle