Does Tully have a baby in Firefly Lane?

Does Tully have a baby? Picture: Netflix

Firefly Lane is proving a huge hit with Netflix viewers - here's what we know about whether Tully gets pregnant or has a baby in the series.

Firefly Lane has shot to the top of the Netflix charts since its release last week, and it's proving a huge hit with viewers.

Read more: Will there be a season two of Firefly Lane?

The 10-part series - which stars Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke - tells the story of two unlikely friends named Tully (Heigl) and Kate (Chalke).

Their close friendship spans over three decades, and the series jumps between past and present.

Firefly Lane is available to stream on Netflix now. Picture: Netflix

Many viewers who haven't yet finished the series have been wondering whether Tully ends up having a baby - here's your need-to-know.

Read more: What did Tully do to Kate in Firefly Lane?

**Warning: major spoilers ahead**

Does Tully have a baby?

Tully fell unexpectedly pregnant with Max's baby after got together, but was shown to be undecided about motherhood.

She hadn't had the easiest childhood, and had a difficult relationship with her own mother Cloud - but, after consulting her mother, decided to go ahead with the pregnancy.

Max and Tully then opted to get married in the series, but she tragically lost the baby after an infection.

The pair then consider getting an annulment after the loss puts a strain on their relationship, and Max decides that he doesn't want to stay with Tully.

Tully gets pregnant with Max's baby in the series. Picture: Netflix

While it isn't clear whether Tully will have a baby in future seasons, she doesn't become a mother in the book.

She is shown to be unsure about whether she wants kids throughout the series, telling Kate: "Raising kids seems like the most impossible thing ever.

"I literally can't imagine it, and you do it every f****** day."

Read more: The Masked Singer fans 'rule out' Sheridan Smith as Sausage after hearing voice

Is there a trailer for Firefly Lane?

There is! You can watch the trailer for the series below:

Season one of Firefly Lane is available to stream on Netflix

NOW READ:

Who dies in Firefly Lane and what happens to Kate and Tully?