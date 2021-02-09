Who plays Max Brody in Firefly Lane? Get to know Jon-Michael Ecker

Jon-Michael Ecker is the actor who plays Tully's boyfriend Max in Firefly Lane - here's your need-to-know on him, including age, girlfriend and Instagram name.

Firefly Lane is the latest Netflix drama to take the world by storm, and we can't get enough of the new series.

It tells the story of two the friendship of two women living in Seattle - Tully (played by Katherine Heigl) and Kate (played by Sarah Chalke) - which begins in their teens and spans over three decades.

The 10-part series was based on a book of the same name by Kristen Hannah, and is proving a huge hit with viewers.

One of the stars of the series is Jon-Michael Ecker, who plays Tully's boyfriend Max Brody.

Here's your need-to-know on him.

Who is Jon-Michael Ecker? What's his age and background?

Jon-Michael, 37, is a Brazilian American actor born in March 1983 in San Marcos, Texas.

Before becoming an actor, he worked as a research diver for five years - and has a degree in aquatic biology.

In Firefly Lane, he plays Max Brody - the love interest of Katherine Heigl's character Tully.

Jon-Michael stars in Firefly Lane. Picture: Netflix

What else has Jon-Michael Ecker been in?

Many people will recognise him from Narcos, in which he played The Lion in four episodes. He has also appeared in Chicago Fire and Queen of the South.

Does Jon-Michael Ecker have a girlfriend?

According to his Instagram, it looks like he's been dating America's Next Top model star Laura James since January 2020.

She recently shared a post in celebration of their two-year anniversary, writing: "Who knew when I beat you at pac-man (multiple times) at that weird dive bar then proceeded to beat you in darts a few days later, we would be here two years later ❤️".

What's Jon-Michael Ecker's Instagram name?

You can join his almost 200,000 followers @jonecker.

