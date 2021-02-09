Where was Firefly Lane filmed? Set and filming locations revealed

Where was Firefly Lane filmed? Picture: Netflix

Firefly Lane filming locations: find out where the Netflix show was set and filmed.

If you haven’t binged every episode already, you can bet that Firefly Lane is about to become your new Netflix obsession.

The 10-part series tells the story of two lifelong friends, Tully and Kate, whose friendship spans over three decades.

It stars Katherine Heigl as Tully and Sarah Chalke as Kate, and has proved a huge hit with viewers since its release last week.

Describing Firefly Lane during an appearance on the Today Show, Katherine said that it’s "just the most beautiful story of friendship. It felt really poignant and relatable and honest and fun."

Many viewers have been wondering where the filming took place, and where the show is set - here’s your need-to-know.

Read more: Will there be a season two of Firefly Lane?

Where was Firefly Lane set?

The show is set in Seattle, but filming took place in a number of locations in the US and Canada.



Firefly Lane filming locations

Firefly Lane was filmed in Vancouver. Picture: Netflix

Firefly Lane was largely filmed in British Columbia in in a city named Burnaby, which is part of the Vancouver Metropolitan area.

The show was filmed in similar locationa to Netflix’s Virgin River, which was also filmed in Burnaby.



Where are Tully and Kate’s houses filmed?

Firefly Lane is a fictional street, and the houses they grew up in were filmed in Langley City, Vancouver.



When was Firefly Lane filmed?

The show began filming in September 2019, and wrapped in January 2020. Vincent De Paula was the cinematographer for the series.

Read more: Netflix to launch Masked Singer-style dating show called 'Sexy Beasts'



Firefly Lane dropped on Netflix on 3 February. Picture: Netflix



What is Firefly Lane about?

The show tells the story of a friendship that spans three decades, between two very different woman called Kate and Tully.

Chalke, who plays Kate, recently opened up about partially relating to the story - as she has a similar friend in her real life.

She told Parade.com: "My best friend and I met in kindergarten, became friends, and, as we grew up, we both loved acting and film.

"Then she went to film school and wanted to produce and I wanted to act. So, we packed up our truck and moved to L.A. It’s just one of those lucky friendships where we’ve probably spoken every day over the past couple of decades. To have somebody that has your back, no matter what, it’s like the Kate/Tully relationship, where it’s drop everything."

NOW READ:

Bridgerton is officially the biggest Netflix show of all time