Who plays Dottie in WandaVision and what else has she been in?

Emma Caulfield plays Dottie in WandaVision. Picture: Disney+/Marvel Studios

WandaVision Dottie actress: who is Emma Caulfield and where have you seen her before?

WandaVision is a new mini-series airing weekly on Disney Plus, with new episodes released every Friday on the streaming service.

It's set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda, and Paul Bettany as Vision.

Read more: Who plays Max Brody in Firefly Lane? Get to know Jon-Michael Ecker

One of the characters is Dottie Jones, a neighbour of Wanda and Vision described as a "skeptical mom who rules the neighborhood with an iron fist and poison smile".

Many have been wondering who plays Dottie and where they recognise the actress from - here's your need-to-know.

Dottie is played by actress Emma Caulfield. Picture: Disney+/Marvel Studios

Who is the actress that plays Dottie in WandaVision?

Emma Caulfield is known for her role in Buffy. Picture: Getty

Emma Caulfield plays Dottie in the show - and you may recognise her from her extensive film and TV career.

The actress, 47, is perhaps best known for her role as Anya Jenkins in TV series Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

She also appeared as Susan Keats in Beverly Hills, 90210.

Her film credits include Darkness Falls (2003), and Timer (2009).

Emma's first appearance in WandaVision is in 60s-themed episode Don't Touch That Dial, where Wanda's neighbour Agnes (played by Kathryn Hahn) is seen telling Wanda that: "Dottie is the key to everything in this town".

In an interview with Comicbook.com, Emma opened up about which decades she found hardest to film.

Read more: Billie Shepherd speaks out on head injury following Dancing On Ice departure

She said: "I think those first couple, the sixties, were the most challenging because it's the most foreign you know, it's so stylistic, it's so specific. Not just to the shows, it's modeling itself after the sets that we were on, which are the real sets of those shows you know. It's sort of, you know, etched in, in sort of the social consciousness... It's just a very heightened type of the way that they talk, the mid-Atlantic, the way women had to be.

"And especially the sitcom women, you know sitcoms are a heightened version of reality anyway but those were like extra. So like getting the non, being grounded and yet being this other person and another, you know, there's just layers. Am I making any sense? I'm just peeling onions all the time."

WandaVision is available to stream on Disney+, which new episodes released every Friday

NOW READ:

The Masked Singer fans 'rule out' Sheridan Smith as Sausage after hearing voice