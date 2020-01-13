EastEnders' Chantelle and Gray Atkins storyline spoilers: 3 things to watch out for this week

By Naomi Bartram

Chantelle and Gray's storyline is one to keep an eye on this January...

EastEnders' Chantelle Atkins has spent the majority of her married life being abused by her husband Gray.

And last week things took a dramatic turn when Gray (Alexander Toby Smith) broke the hairdresser’s (Jessica Plummer) wrist.

The pair recently returned from their second honeymoon after recently renewing their wedding vows.

But while the couple appeared to be in good spirits, when a pregnancy test came up negative, Gray turned violent once again and twisted his wife’s wrist in a shock attack.

Chantelle was attacked by her husband. Picture: BBC

So, with bosses teasing a twist in the harrowing abuse storyline soon, here’s everything to look out for this week.

Will Gray kill Chantelle?

Chantelle and Gray had been going to couples' counselling in the hopes of salvaging their relationship.

Read More: EastEnders' Jake Wood leaves fans in hysterics as he mocks Love Island ‘twin’ Ollie Williams

But with Gray sinking back into his old ways, viewers are convinced Chantelle is going to end up dead in the coming months.

Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote: "Soaps usually either redeem their bad guys or they get punished. If Gray kills Chantelle and is sent to prison, it would send out a big message to #EastEnders viewers.

Read More: EastEnders' fans fear deadly twist for Keanu after shock New Years Day shooting

"Domestic abuse victims don't usually survive. Sad, but true."

A second aid: "With every episode I become more convinced they are gonna kill off Chantelle.

"The scene in the salon tonight showed how many friends she has, and that lots of people would be affected if she died."

Will Chantelle fall pregnant?

The disturbing storyline has been playing out for a year, but things hit a tragic turn last month when Gray raped his wife last month after she miscarried their baby.

And after Chantelle found herself in danger following a negative pregnancy test, will she keep trying for a baby to keep her abusive husband happy?

Chantelle and Gray have been to couples counselling. Picture: BBC

Will Chantelle confide in her friends?

Chantelle seems to be pushing her friends away over the past few weeks.

Last week, furious Gray spotted his wife chatting with her old drama school pal Jags Panesar (Amar Adatia) and warned her to stay away from him.

Later, Jags tried to flirt with Chantelle, but after Kheerat arrived too, the character lost her patience and screamed at them to leave.

With Kheerat baffled by her behaviour, will he force the truth out of Chantelle?

Well, it looks like she will finally snap in the coming episodes as show bosses Kate Oates and Jon Sen recently teased: "We have the next chapter of the Chantelle and Gray story.

"And Chantelle's growing awareness of her situation, and questioning whether Gray will ever change."