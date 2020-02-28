EastEnders viewers shocked as Daniel Cook dies in devastating scenes

Daniel unexpectedly died on EastEnders as Jean was left heartbroken by his side.

EastEnders viewers were left in tears when Jean Slater found Daniel Cook had passed away on a bench this week.

After the heartbreaking scenes, on person wrote on Twitter: “I was not really for for that jean and daniel scene on eastenders.”

While another said: “WOW, what an emotional episode on Eastenders! Jean & Daniel's storyline has been a real rollercoaster of emotions.”

But what happened to Daniel, how did he die and who played him on the BBC soap?

Ade Edmondson's character Daniel joined EastEnders in 2019. Picture: BBC

How did Daniel Cook die on EastEnders?

Jean met Daniel in the hospital while she continued her treatment for ovarian cancer and he was fighting his own battle with the disease.

The pair then grew a strong bond as they supported each other through their illnesses.

On Thursday evening (28 February) Jean went to an oncology appointment and was given the all clear from cancer, but was left devastated after she realised Daniel had only promised to stay alive until she had recovered.

The pair sat in the Square Gardens in Albert Square together as Daniel started talking about death, before he sent Jean to go and get a hot chocolate for them.

Jean was left devastated by Daniel's death on EastEnders. Picture: BBC

When Jean returned she saw Daniel slouched on the bench as she said: "You know after all that I nearly forgot the marshmallows. You are right, that is lovely.

"Now I'm going to tell you a secret. You really are the love of my life. I promise you I am going to live my life being more Miss Feisty. More Jean."

Jean was then seen bursting into tears after accepting he had passed away.

Who played Daniel Cook on EastEnders?

Daniel Cook was played by 62-year-old comedian and actor Ade Edmondson.

The character made his debut in Walford last year as the new love interest of Stacey Slater’s mum Jean.

Ade, from West Yorkshire, studied drama at the University of Manchester where he met his first comedy partner, the late Rik Mayall.

Ahead of his role in the BBC soap last year, Ade said: “There were only fifteen boys on my drama course at Manchester Uni, and I’ll be the third to appear in EastEnders – so I feel it’s a kind of tradition!”

Exec producer Jon Sen added: “Adrian’s a phenomenal talent who will bring his unique blend of intelligence, warmth and humour to the role of Daniel. We’re all over the moon he’s coming to Walford and can’t wait for this love story to hit screens later this year.”