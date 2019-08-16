EastEnders fans fear for Mick Carter as Danny Dyer's character collapses AGAIN

By Naomi Bartram

EastEnders viewers are scared Mick Carter may die after he collapsed in the Queen Vic.

It’s not looking good for EastEnders’ Mick Carter after he collapsed with chest pains at the end of last night's episode.

It looked as though the pub landlord (Danny Dyer) was having a heart attack in the Queen Vic barrel store after a nasty showdown with Stuart Highway (Ricky Champ).

As Mick could be seen gasping for breath, Stuart pleaded with him to forget their turbulent past before turning around to leave the basement. Mick then dramatically fell to the floor with a thud.

And fans were left terrified the Albert Square legend is seriously ill, especially after he collapsed while refereeing at a football game last week.

Mick collapsed at a football game last week. Picture: BBC

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “@bbceastenders you better not kill of the one and only legendary Danny Dyer #eastenders #mick.”

Another said: “Omg mick Carter :( hope he is gonna be okay @MrDDyer #eastenders hope someone gets him the help”

While a third added: “MICK! I actually hope Stuart helps him! So nervous for tomorrow’s episode! Be okay Mick, please #EastEnders @bbceastenders”

This comes after Mick’s friend Mitch (Roger Griffiths) forced him to go to hospital over his worrying chest pains, but left before he saw a doctor.

When Mick then received a call from his wife Linda (Kellie Bright) he rushed home and missed his appointment completely, before lying to Mitch that he’d been given the all clear.

Luckily, tonight’s episode will see his ex-best mate Stuart come to his rescue and call an ambulance.

But a shaken-up Mick makes him promise not to tell Linda about his two collapses - is he hiding a potentially life-threatening illness?

The popular ‘Enders character is currently under a lot of stress after finding out his son Ollie has Autism.

While Linda has shared her concerns about Ollie being different from her other children as well as his friends, Mick hasn’t opened up about how he feels, instead choosing to support his wife.

Speaking about his upcoming storyline, actor Danny Dyer recently revealed his character is set to face some serious mental health struggles.

He told The Sun: ‘Mick is going to go through some really [big] mental health issues, that’s all I can say.

‘It feels like Kate Oates has brought the show back, she is the Queen and we are all hopelessly in love with her.’