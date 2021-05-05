EastEnders confirm Harry Redknapp will make a special appearance later this year

Harry Redknapp is going to be appearing in EastEnders. Picture: BBC/Instagram

Harry Redknapp is set to appear in EastEnders during the European Championships.

Harry Redknapp is set to make a very special appearance on EastEnders this summer.

After the I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! winner hinted he was filming scenes with Danny Dyer, the BBC has confirmed the exciting news.

The special episode will coincide with the European Championships which have been delayed until later this year.

With matches to be held at Wembley Stadium, the EastEnders set will be just a stone's throw away from the action.

Harry is also a legend among West Ham supporters after he played for and managed the east London team during his football career.

Harry Redknapp will be appearing as himself in EastEnders. Picture: BBC

Announcing the news, 74-year-old Harry said: "It's no secret that I've wanted to be in EastEnders so I'm over the moon to be making a special cameo this summer.

"With a nod to the Euros, it's a lovely fit and as a proper East Londoner it's been so much fun. [My wife] Sandra's a huge fan, she watches it every day so it's a real special moment for the whole family!"

Executive producer Jon Sen added: "What better way to mark a special summer for football fans than by having none other than West Ham legend Harry Redknapp pay a visit to Walford.

"He's synonymous with London's East End and we were delighted to hear he's a fan of the show too. We can't wait for audiences to see what brings Harry to Albert Square."

Many huge celebs have made cameo appearances in Walford over the years, including Robbie Williams, Lord Alan Sugar and even Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

In 2009, Mr Johnson was part of a storyline that saw Dame Barbara’s beloved character, Peggy Mitchell, decide to stand as a local election candidate.

The PM walked into the Queen Vic after his bicycle got a puncture, before he told the residents: “Oh please, call me Boris”.

As Peggy says she nearly became involved in politics herself, Mr Johnson replied: “If you have any ideas for how I could help Walford, here’s my card”.

To which Peggy responded: “I wouldn’t dream of telling the mayor of London what to do.”

