Linda Carter has been in EastEnders since 2013. Picture: BBC

What age is Linda Carter and how old is actress Kellie Bright?

EastEnders fans have come to know and love Linda Carter after she joined the cast all the way back in 2013.

Linda is the wife of Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) and mum of Lee, Nancy, Johnny and Ollie Carter and has been part of some huge moments.

As well being the landlady of The Queen Vic, Linda's biggest storylines include being raped, giving birth to a premature baby and her secret battle with cervical cancer.

But how old is Linda Carter? Here’s what we know…

How old is Linda Carter in EastEnders?

Linda Carter was born on 1st July 1977, making her 43-years-old.

Linda Carter joined EastEnders in 2013. Picture: BBC

As for actress Kellie Bright, she was born on 1st July 1976, making her one year older than her character at 44-years-old.

Kellie is currently pregnant and recently hit out at trolls who criticised her for having a baby in her 40s.

The actress - who is expecting her third baby with husband Paul Stocker - underwent IVF treatment.

She told OK! magazine: "First of all, if I was a man having my third child at 44, no one would bat an eyelid.

"Don't forget my husband is much younger than me.

"He's in his thirties, so he's still running around after the kids, which is great. We met when I was 31 and I didn't want to jump straight into having kids."

After explaining she would have ‘finished having babies at the end of her thirties’ if it were possible, she added: "But who gets to pick their life like that?

"We had fertility struggles we didn't expect and had to just deal with it."

Kellie and Paul are already parents to two sons, 9-year-old Freddie and 4-year-old Gene.

While Freddie was conceived naturally, Kellie became pregnant with Gene at 39-years-old after undergoing IVF for the first time.

The couple then had to use the three embryos they had left trying for their third baby, with the first two not working out.

Luckily, Kellie had success with the final embryo, and the couple will welcome their baby in August 2021.

Back in May 2016, Kellie took a six month break from EastEnders to have her second child.

Her on screen departure aired on 25 December 2016, before she returned to filming full-time in April 2017.

