EastEnders’ Jessie Wallace 'splits from married boyfriend Paul Keepin’ after two years

Jessie Wallace has split from her boyfriend. Picture: Getty Images/Instagram

Jessie Wallace has reportedly split from her boyfriend of two years.

It looks as though EastEnders’ Jessie Wallace is kicking off the New Year as a single woman, as she has seemingly broken up with her boyfriend.

The actress - who plays Kat Slater - is said to have spent the Christmas period with her friends after calling it quits with Paul Keepin.

According to The Sun, the 48-year-old wants a ‘fresh start’ for 2020, with a source telling the publication: “Jessie and Paul recently ended things and have cut contact with each other.

"She is moving on and wants the New Year to be a fresh start when she will focus on work.

"After a quiet Christmas with her daughter and her closest friends, she is knuckling down for 2020."

It was previously reported that greengrocer Paul, 41, left his wife of 20 years, Teresa and their five children back in December 2017.

Two months later, in February 2018 he was then spotted out and about in London with Jessie – real name Karen Jane Wallace - when the pair were first romantically linked.

At the time, it was alleged that Paul's ex had no idea he was seeing the soap star until she saw pictures of them together.

"That’s the first I knew about it. It kind of broke me a little bit," she previously said.

This comes after Jessie split from singer Tim Arnold, 44, in 2016 following four years together.

Just a few years earlier in 2011, Jessie stopped her wedding to catering boss Vincent Morse weeks before the big day.

He’s said to have admitted to sending an explicit picture of soap star Jessie to his ex.

Jessie is also mum to 15-year-old daughter, Tallulah, who she shares with a previous ex, policeman Dave Morgan.

Meanwhile, back on EastEnders, Jessie is set to celebrate 20 years as Kat Moon after joining the show in 2000.

After leaving Albert Square in 2005, the iconic character returned in 2010 for another six-year stay.

She made a comeback once again in 2018 along with her on-screen husband Alfie Moon (Shane Richie).