Jacqueline Jossa opens up about being cruelly branded ‘the fat Lauren’ when she joined EastEnders

31 December 2019, 09:36

Jacqueline Jossa has opened up about joining EastEnders
Jacqueline Jossa has opened up about joining EastEnders. Picture: Instagram/Getty Images/BBC

Jacqueline Jossa has revealed she was horrifically trolled when she first joined EastEnders ten years ago.

It’s been almost a decade since Jacqueline Jossa first burst onto our screens as the new Lauren Branning on EastEnders.

Ten years later and she’s married, has two children and was recently crowned Queen of the Jungle.

But just before we ring in the New Year, the 27-year-old has reflected on her past as an actress, revealing she was cruelly branded ‘the fat Lauren’ when she joined EastEnders in 2010.

Alongside an old photo of her and a glamorous new selfie, the star wrote to her followers: “10 years ago I landed the BEST job in the world! Loved ever second of it, this picture changed my life.”

View this post on Instagram

10 years ago I landed the BEST job in the world! Loved ever second of it, this picture changed my life. I used to hate this picture so much I got trolled so so badly, “the new fat Lauren branding” “Why recast and then get someone so much uglier and what is the hair cut” I admit I really hate the hair cut now 😂 but jeez ppl can be mean, and to a 17 year old girl, words hurt a lot! It effected me for a LONG time! Probably still does actually if I’m being honest. Still 10 years on, I done 7 years on the show of my dreams and had 2 beautiful children. To end this year I just became QUEEN OF THE JUNGLE! WOW!! My life has changed so much and had so many ups and downs in these 10 years. I can honestly say heading into 2020 I’m excited, happy and content! Thank you for supporting me ❤️ Also big shoutout to the people who will remember this first girl 17 year old me that just landed a role that would change her life ❤️ Feeling overwhelmed and so lucky, thanks a million. 🥳 HAPPY NEW YEAR

A post shared by Jacqueline Osborne (@jacjossa) on

She then went on to admit she ‘used to hate’ her first cast photos when she joined the BBC One soap, writing: “I got trolled so so badly, ‘the new fat Lauren branding’ ‘Why recast and then get someone so much uglier and what is the hair cut’.

Read More: Jacqueline Jossa praised for embracing 'thunder thighs' and ‘wobbly bits’ in candid new snap

“I admit I really hate the hair cut now 😂 but jeez ppl can be mean, and to a 17 year old girl, words hurt a lot!”

Jacqueline - who shares daughters Ella, five, and Mia, one, with husband Dan Osborne - went on to say that the horrible comments affected her self confidence “for a long time,” confessing that it still does now.

Read More: Jacqueline Jossa shares defiant photo with Dan Osborne following more cheating rumours

Looking forward to the future, the star continued: “10 years on, I done 7 years on the show of my dreams and had 2 beautiful children. To end this year I just became QUEEN OF THE JUNGLE!

“WOW!! My life has changed so much and had so many ups and downs in these 10 years. I can honestly say heading into 2020 I’m excited, happy and content!”

Reaching out to her fans, Jacqueline added: “Thank you for supporting me ❤️ Also big shoutout to the people who will remember this first girl 17 year old me that just landed a role that would change her life.

“Feeling overwhelmed and so lucky, thanks a million. 🥳 HAPPY NEW YEAR”

And fans were quick to comment on the inspirational message, as one wrote: “U was beautiful then and beautiful now ❤️”

“Everything has been well deserved! Can’t wait to see what you get up to in 2020! 🥳,” said another, while a third added: “I loved you since the start of eastenders and still do!”

The original role of Lauren Branning was played by Madeline Duggan, who first appeared on 3 July 2006.

Madeline quit the soap in June 2010 and three months later Jacqueline was re-cast.

After eight years as Lauren, Jacqueline left EastEnders in February 2018 when she moved away from Albert Square following the death of her sister Abi.

