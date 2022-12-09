EastEnders legend June Brown’s three children secretly appear at Dot Cotton's funeral

9 December 2022, 09:58

June Brown's children attended Dot Cotton's EastEnders funeral
June Brown's children attended Dot Cotton's EastEnders funeral. Picture: BBC

EastEnders star June Brown’s children appeared at the TV funeral of her character, Dot ­Cotton.

There’s a sad week ahead on EastEnders, as Walford will be saying goodbye to the legend Dot Cotton.

The actress who played her, June Brown passed away in April of this year at the age of 95 with her family by her side.

In the BBC show, her character Dot died last week.

June Brown's children attended Dot Cotton's funeral
June Brown's children attended Dot Cotton's funeral. Picture: BBC

And now her children want to pay their final respects to their mum as they will be appearing on EastEnders during Dot’s on screen funeral.

In her last scenes on EastEnders, the iconic laundrette worker left a voicemail to say she was going to Ireland to visit her grandson Charlie.

Executive producer Chris said that while she was alive, June didn’t want Dot killed off.

He told The Sun: “She did of course know that when she did leave us, it was the right thing to do.

“After some time, we couldn’t put it off much longer. We spoke to June’s family who knew it was what she would have wanted.”

The cast of EastEnders got together to pay their respects to June Brown
The cast of EastEnders got together to pay their respects to June Brown. Picture: BBC/PA

“June’s children Nim, Sophie and Billy knew what EastEnders meant to their mother, so much so they requested to attend Dot’s funeral to say their goodbyes.”

Chris added: “It was lovely for all involved.”

June was also mother to daughters Louise and Chloe with her husband Richard Arnold who died in 2003.

Actress Milly Zero, who plays Dot's granddaughter Dotty, previously told The Sun the cast cried 'real tears' during the highly emotional funeral episode.

“It was such an emotional day,” she said.

“We cried real tears during filming because it really is such a beautiful tribute to her. There's elements of the episode that will make you laugh.

Dot Cotton's funeral is set to be emotional
Dot Cotton's funeral is set to be emotional. Picture: BBC/PA

“June was always a bit mischievous on set and would often change the words of the script but that was just her.

“She would have loved seeing us all come together for the episode. I feel so proud to play her granddaughter it really is a dream role. We will always miss her.”

Back in April, June’s family announced the news of her death with a statement.

They said: “We are deeply saddened to announce our beloved mother, June, passed away very peacefully at her home in Surrey on Sunday evening, with her family by her side.

“We would kindly ask that our privacy is respected at this very difficult time.”

