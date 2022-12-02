First look at EastEnders legend Dot Cotton's funeral as cast film emotional episode

The BBC bids a final farewell to the soap stalwart. Picture: PA/BBC

BBC viewers will hear the iconic soap star's voice one last time during the 40-minute special.

Eastenders has released first look photos of Dot Cotton's heart-wrenching funeral episode, which will hit screens later this month.

The sneak peek shows the cast filming a string of tear-jerking scenes as they prepare to say goodbye to the iconic character, played by the late June Brown.

Spoilers have revealed that Dot will be laid to rest in Walford following a procession through Albert Square, in which her coffin will be pulled by a horse drawn carriage hearse.

Dot will make her last ever journey past The Queen Vic followed by friends and family dressed in black as they say their final farewells to the soap stalwart.

Dot will take her final trip past the infamous Queen Vic. Picture: PA/BBC

An EastEnders statement said: "What follows is a traditional East End funeral with all the pomp and circumstance the legendary Dorothy Branning deserves.

"Along the way, there are some big surprises, fond memories, and a newcomer with a connection to Dot who could change one Walford lady's life.

"For EastEnders' cast and crew, it was a profoundly emotional experience as they said a final farewell to Dot and their cherished colleague, June Brown."

The iconic character's coffin will be pulled by horse and cart. Picture: PA/BBC

Pictures of the upcoming December episode also revealed that Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) will star as a central character as she struggles to come to terms with her step-grandmother's death.

Stressed about writing and reading Dot's eulogy, she is worried she'll let everyone down as she scrambles for the right words to say on the big day.

But despite being overwhelmed by plans for the sad send-off, she pulls together with ex-husband Martin, Sharon, Patrick, Jay and Kathy to get through.

Along with the soap's current stars, some familiar faces will be returning for the funeral including Dot's old pals Colin Russell, Mary Smith, George 'Lofty' Holloway, Disa O'Brien, Barry Clark and Lauren Branning.

Friends and family set a sombre mood in Albert Square. Picture: PA/BBC

Eastenders bosses will pay tribute to actress June, who died in April this year aged 95, with an emotional farewell written into the extended 40-minute special.

Following the soap star's passing, the show's executive producer Chris Clenshaw said: "Everyone at EastEnders was truly heartbroken when June passed away earlier this year.

"For quite a while, no-one could even think about saying goodbye to Dot; an iconic character who will go down in television history and be cherished forever."

The farewell special comes after actress June Brown passed away in April. Picture: PA/BBC

He continued: "June was always adamant that she never wanted Dot's time to end while she was still with us, but she also knew that EastEnders would rightly say their farewells to Dot when the time was right.

"Sadly that time has come, and we are determined to give the audience, who treasured Dot for so many years, the fitting tribute that she so deeply deserves.

"So whilst it will be a very, very sad day in Walford, we will be giving Dot the send-off that she and June would want and rightly deserve."

June Brown played Dot Cotton for over 35 years. Picture: PA/BBC

The telly favourite played chain-smoking, laundrette worker Dot for 35 years after signing up to the soap back in 1985.

She passed away peacefully of natural causes at her Surrey home on 3rd April 2022, her family confirmed.

Read more: