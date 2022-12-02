First look at EastEnders legend Dot Cotton's funeral as cast film emotional episode

2 December 2022, 14:10

The BBC bids a final farewell to the soap stalwart.
The BBC bids a final farewell to the soap stalwart. Picture: PA/BBC

BBC viewers will hear the iconic soap star's voice one last time during the 40-minute special.

Eastenders has released first look photos of Dot Cotton's heart-wrenching funeral episode, which will hit screens later this month.

The sneak peek shows the cast filming a string of tear-jerking scenes as they prepare to say goodbye to the iconic character, played by the late June Brown.

Spoilers have revealed that Dot will be laid to rest in Walford following a procession through Albert Square, in which her coffin will be pulled by a horse drawn carriage hearse.

Dot will make her last ever journey past The Queen Vic followed by friends and family dressed in black as they say their final farewells to the soap stalwart.

Dot will take her final trip past the infamous Queen Vic.
Dot will take her final trip past the infamous Queen Vic. Picture: PA/BBC

An EastEnders statement said: "What follows is a traditional East End funeral with all the pomp and circumstance the legendary Dorothy Branning deserves.

"Along the way, there are some big surprises, fond memories, and a newcomer with a connection to Dot who could change one Walford lady's life.

"For EastEnders' cast and crew, it was a profoundly emotional experience as they said a final farewell to Dot and their cherished colleague, June Brown."

The iconic character's coffin will be pulled by horse and cart.
The iconic character's coffin will be pulled by horse and cart. Picture: PA/BBC

Pictures of the upcoming December episode also revealed that Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) will star as a central character as she struggles to come to terms with her step-grandmother's death.

Stressed about writing and reading Dot's eulogy, she is worried she'll let everyone down as she scrambles for the right words to say on the big day.

But despite being overwhelmed by plans for the sad send-off, she pulls together with ex-husband Martin, Sharon, Patrick, Jay and Kathy to get through.

Along with the soap's current stars, some familiar faces will be returning for the funeral including Dot's old pals Colin Russell, Mary Smith, George 'Lofty' Holloway, Disa O'Brien, Barry Clark and Lauren Branning.

Friends and family set a sombre mood in Albert Square.
Friends and family set a sombre mood in Albert Square. Picture: PA/BBC

Eastenders bosses will pay tribute to actress June, who died in April this year aged 95, with an emotional farewell written into the extended 40-minute special.

Following the soap star's passing, the show's executive producer Chris Clenshaw said: "Everyone at EastEnders was truly heartbroken when June passed away earlier this year.

"For quite a while, no-one could even think about saying goodbye to Dot; an iconic character who will go down in television history and be cherished forever."

The farewell special comes after actress June Brown passed away in April.
The farewell special comes after actress June Brown passed away in April. Picture: PA/BBC

He continued: "June was always adamant that she never wanted Dot's time to end while she was still with us, but she also knew that EastEnders would rightly say their farewells to Dot when the time was right.

"Sadly that time has come, and we are determined to give the audience, who treasured Dot for so many years, the fitting tribute that she so deeply deserves.

"So whilst it will be a very, very sad day in Walford, we will be giving Dot the send-off that she and June would want and rightly deserve."

June Brown played Dot Cotton for over 35 years.
June Brown played Dot Cotton for over 35 years. Picture: PA/BBC

The telly favourite played chain-smoking, laundrette worker Dot for 35 years after signing up to the soap back in 1985.

She passed away peacefully of natural causes at her Surrey home on 3rd April 2022, her family confirmed.

Read more:

Eastenders Latest

See more Eastenders Latest

Bill Treacher has passed away aged 92

EastEnders star Bill Treacher's career as he dies aged 92

Here's what EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale stars earn

How much do Emmerdale, EastEnders and Coronation Street actors get paid?

Lola Pearce will die in EastEnders

EastEnders star Danielle Harold opens up about leaving Lola Pearce role

Is Little Mo returning to EastEnders?

What happened to Little Mo in EastEnders and is she returning?

Kacey Ainsworth has done a lot since she left EastEnders

Inside EastEnders actress Kacey Ainsworth's life 20 years after Little Mo role

Trending on Heart

Home Alone has beaten Elf to the number one spot!

Home Alone is officially the UK's favourite Christmas film, research finds

Christmas

The woman was left astounded at the cost of two bags of pix and mix

Mum shocked after being charged £47 for two bags of pick and mix at Winter Wonderland

Christmas

All the best gift ideas for your partner this Christmas!

Christmas gift guide 2022: What to buy your partner this Christmas

Shopping

Love Island Australia season 4 was filmed earlier this year

When was Love Island Australia 2022 filmed?

Holly Willoughby was late to This Morning today

Why is Holly Willoughby late to This Morning today?

This Morning

Matt Hancock came third on I'm A Celebrity 2022

Matt Hancock will have to declare how much he got paid for I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Love Island's Jessica Losurdo is popular on the show

Love Island Australia 2022 cast: Who is Jessica Losurdo and where is she now?

Sophie Monk is presenting Love Island Australia again

Who is Love Island Australia presenter Sophie Monk and how old is she?

Here's where the I'm A Celebrity campmates stay after the show

Where do the I'm A Celebrity stars stay after they leave the jungle?

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Martin Lewis has revealed how much it costs to keep your Christmas lights on

Martin Lewis reveals it costs just 18p to keep Christmas lights on

Lifestyle

Boy George has admitted he threatened to leave I'm A Celebrity

I’m A Celebrity’s Boy George admits he threatened to quit show in unaired drama

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Miriam Margoyles shocked This Morning viewers

Holly Willoughby horrified as Miriam Margolyes swears during This Morning appearance

This Morning

A lot of people with December birthdays receive birthday presents in festive paper

People with December birthdays receive 160 less presents across their lifetime

Christmas

Zara Tindall joked that Mike Tindall 'cheated on her' while in the I'm A Celebrity jungle

Zara Tindall jokes how Mike Tindall 'cheated on her' with Sue Cleaver in I'm A Celebrity reunion

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Experts have revealed the 'correct date' to put your Christmas tree up

Experts reveal the exact date you should put your real Christmas tree up

Lifestyle