EastEnders spoilers: Viewers convinced Phil Mitchell is planning to kill wife Sharon after brutal scenes

Phil Mitchell is set to take his revenge. Picture: BBC

By Naomi Bartram

EastEnders viewers were horrified when Phil Mitchell revealed his sinister plan for cheating wife Sharon.

It all kicked off on EastEnders last night when Phil Mitchell kidnapped and terrorised Jack Branning.

But despite Phil (Steve McFadden) beating Jack (Scott Maslen) to a pulp, viewers are convinced Phil has something even scarier planned for his wife, after he made a chilling confession to his son.

Speaking to Ben (Max Bowden), Albert Square’s hardman said he’s keeping himself busy because it’s the only thing which is stopping him from killing Sharon (Letitia Dean).

He then added he was resisting the urge to strangle her with his hands and "squeeze the life out of her".

Jack was bundled into the back of a van. Picture: BBC

And with a dramatic Christmas Day showdown promised by the BBC soap, fans are speculating what could happen to pregnant Sharon.

Read More: EastEnders' most shocking Christmas Day moments of all time - from Archie Mitchell's murder to Max's affair

One fan wrote on Twitter: "If Phil is doing this to the wrong person what's he going to do with keanu and Sharon come Christmas Day #EastEnders".

Read More: EastEnders spoilers: Phil Mitchell vows revenge after discovering Sharon's baby secret in shock twist

Another commented: "I wonder what Phil will do with Sharon!"

Bloody hell if Phil is doing this to the wrong person what's he going to do with keanu and Sharon come Christmas Day #EastEnders — MIKE (@mikepriestley13) December 18, 2019

I wonder what Phil will do with Sharon!

Does he kick her out of the house?What’s his plan? #EastEnders — Simran Bal (@xsimranbalx) December 17, 2019

If Phil was prepared to run Jack over/order a gun/have him kidnapped even through he's not even Sharon's baby father, when he actually finds out that Keanu is the actual father it does leave unanswered questions as to what the hell his revenge will be.😵👀 #EastEnders #Sheanu pic.twitter.com/UNENxvmjQr — QueenElizabeth🎁☃️🎄 (@ekitchener97) December 17, 2019

This comes after Phil recently found out his pregnant wife’s baby isn’t his, but he is currently unaware that his son-in-law, Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) is the dad and not Jack.

During last night’s episode, two men working for Phil bundled Jack into the back of a van, and he was later seen beaten-up in the pit of the Arches.

While Phil insisted to Ben that he wasn’t going to hurt Jack, he soon realised he'd been lied to and rushed back to the Arches to find his dad viciously kicking Jack inside the locked garage.

"I want you to be awake for every last second of this," Phil could be heard shouting at the ex policeman.

Following a call to Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters), the pair finally broke into the garage and managed to stop Phil from setting Jack on fire.

In another terrifying twist, Phil then tied him to a chair and put a gun to his head as he shouted: "Everyone who betrays me gets what's coming to them! Everyone!"

And things are only set to get worse for the Mitchell’s, as Phil’s rage steps up a notch.

As Phil finally discovers the truth, he comes face-to-face with and is set to make him regret ever crossing the family.